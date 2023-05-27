Aynor scored three times in the first en route to an 8-2 win Friday night at White Knoll High School near Columbia as the Blue Jackets take the 3A state title series, 2-1.
The Tigers were attempting to claim their program’s 20th state championship.
by: Pete Yanity
