Crescent won the opener 12-6, handing Landrum its first loss in 28 games, and the Tigers then outlasted Cardinals ace Evan Siary with a 1-0 victory in the night cap to take the 2A upper state district final win Tuesday night.

Jacob Parnell’s two out RBI single in the fifth provided the only run the Tigers needed against Siary, who struck out 16 batters (in a seven inning game).