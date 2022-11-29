Mauldin –

In a rematch of last season playoff thriller, Dorman defeated Mauldin 75-50 behind Sean Lindsay’s game high 25 points.

In the girls game Mauldin jumped out to an early lead and cruised to the victory over Dorman, 58-37.

————

SCHSL High School Scores from Tuesday

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aiken 76, Greenwood 65

Broome 87, Chesnee 78

Clover 57, Boiling Springs 56

Dorman 75, Mauldin 50

Hillcrest 70, Laurens 62

Newberry 50, Union County 48

Pickens 84, Belton-Honea Path 49

Woodmont 66, Easley 46



GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Mauldin 58, Dorman 37

Aiken 49, Greenwood 37

Woodmont 48, Easley 16