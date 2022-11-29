Mauldin –
In a rematch of last season playoff thriller, Dorman defeated Mauldin 75-50 behind Sean Lindsay’s game high 25 points.
In the girls game Mauldin jumped out to an early lead and cruised to the victory over Dorman, 58-37.
————
SCHSL High School Scores from Tuesday
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aiken 76, Greenwood 65
Broome 87, Chesnee 78
Clover 57, Boiling Springs 56
Dorman 75, Mauldin 50
Hillcrest 70, Laurens 62
Newberry 50, Union County 48
Pickens 84, Belton-Honea Path 49
Woodmont 66, Easley 46
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Mauldin 58, Dorman 37
Aiken 49, Greenwood 37
Woodmont 48, Easley 16