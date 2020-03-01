Dorman Boys & CCES Girls Advance to State Title Games; Seneca Boys & Girls Come Up Short

Dorman rolls past Wade Hampton, 66-40 to reach a 4th straight 5A boys state title game. Myles Tate scored 15 points and Jalen Breazeale added 13 in the Cavs win. Next up, Dorman will take on Dutch for in the state championship game Friday night in Columbia.

In 3A, Keenan defeated Seneca in boys action, 59-45 and in the girls game, 71-49.

In 2A, Christ Church powered past Saluda, 63-41 to win the girls Upper State crown. The Lady Cavs will take on North Charleston for the 2A title Friday afternoon at 3:30 in Columbia.

