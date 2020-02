Dorman Eliminates Blythewood, 83-52; Wade Hampton Holds Off Mauldin, 69-60

In the 5A Upper State Boys Basketball Playoffs, Dorman eliminates Blythewood, 83-52. Myles Tate leads the Cavs with 26 points while Justin Amadi chips in with 23 points to help Dorman secure its 25th straight win. The Cavs will play host to rival Spartanburg Tuesday night.

In Greenville, Wade Hampton held off Mauldin, 69-60 and will now face Irmo on Tuesday night.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Greenville Hurricanes 54, Nashville Central Christian, Tenn. 39

Hampton Park Christian 66, Lake Pointe Academy 44

Class AAAAA Lower State

Quarterfinal

Conway 57, River Bluff 45

Dutch Fork 57, West Florence 52

Fort Dorchester 55, Carolina Forest 53

Goose Creek 51, Sumter 46

Class AAAAA Upper State

Quarterfinal

Dorman 83, Blythewood 52

Irmo 59, Clover 34

Spartanburg 77, Northwestern 75, OT

Wade Hampton (G) 69, Mauldin 60

Class AAAA Lower State

Quarterfinal

A.C. Flora 52, Aiken 49

Marlboro County 75, Darlington 54

Myrtle Beach 73, Colleton County 60

North Myrtle Beach 60, North Augusta 55

Class AAAA Upper State

Quarterfinal

Greenville 68, Westwood 52

Lower Richland 55, Richland Northeast 46, OT

Ridge View 65, D.W. Daniel 48

Wren 103, Travelers Rest 78

Class AA Lower State

Quarterfinal

North Charleston 59, Johnsonville 56

Class AA Upper State

Quarterfinal

Abbeville 73, Greer Middle College 66

Andrew Jackson 58, Southside Christian 50

Christ Church Episcopal 62, Lee Central 47

Gray Collegiate Academy 82, Fox Creek 40

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

W.J. Keenan 100, Chapman 50

SCISA Class AA

First Round

John Paul II 48, King’s Academy 21

Oakbrook Prep 65, Carolina High and Academy 26

Spartanburg Christian 58, Colleton Prep 18

SCISA Class A

First Round

Cathedral Academy 37, Cambridge Academy 34

Laurens Academy 48, Low Country Prep 45

Patrick Henry Academy 73, Curtis Baptist, Ga. 47

Class AAAAA Upper State

Quarterfinal

T.L. Hanna 69, Dorman 38

Class A Upper State

Quarterfinal

High Point Academy 53, Blackville-Hilda 45