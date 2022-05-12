The Dorman High School Athletic Department is proud to announce Ashlen Dewart-Dorn as the new Head Varsity Girls Basketball Coach at the school.

Coach Dorn is no stranger to the Dorman community, as she was a four year varsity player for the Cavaliers from 2006 to 2009. During her playing years at Dorman, her teams won one state championship and finished as state runner up three times. She played under coaches Joy Couch and Kristi Ray during her high school years.

After leaving Dorman, Ashlen Dorn played two years of college basketball at Appalachian State University, where she helped her team win two regular season SOCON championships, and then two years at UT Chattanooga, where her teams won two SOCON titles and she was the team Most Valuable Player both years.

Ashlen Dorn got her first taste of coaching at the collegiate level as a Graduate Assistant and Reserve Team Head Coach at Converse College from 2015 to 2018. After obtaining her master’s degree at Converse, she accepted the Head Girls Basketball Coaching position at Seneca High School in 2018. Her Seneca teams won the region 1-AAA championship during her first two seasons and she was named the region’s Coach of the Year both years. The past two seasons at Seneca have been rebuilding years with a young team, but she leaves the Seneca program with a team that should be ready to compete for region and state championships in the future.

Incoming Dorman High School Athletic Director Jon Stoehr says that Ashlen “is passionate about Dorman girls basketball and wants to build on the proud tradition of the program. We are ecstatic to welcome Ashlen back home and we’re looking forward to seeing her team play next winter. We know that they will be well prepared and will play with a lot of energy and passion just like their coach did when she was a Cavalier.”

Coach Dorn will be introduced to her new players and parents in a meeting at the school on Monday evening. She replaces Coach Valorie Whiteside who resigned after this past season.