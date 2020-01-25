Dorman Holds Gaffney to Just 12 Points in 60-12 Win; Lady Cavs, Wade Hampton Boys & Woodmont Girls also Victorious

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
dorman_cavaliers_76985

Dorman used one of its most impressive defensive efforts of all-time to hold Gaffney to just 4 points in the second half and only 12 total in a 60-12 victory for the Cavaliers. In the win, Myles Tate scored a game high 17 points and Justin Amadi added 8 to help the Cavs secure their 17th straight win overall.

In the girls game, Dorman came back from a 9-point 3rd quarter deficit to beat Gaffney, 45-41.

—-

At Woodmont the Wade Hampton boys welcomed Reggie Choplin back to the sideline and got the win 75-58. The Woodmont girls were able to defeat Wade Hampton, 38-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store