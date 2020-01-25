Dorman Holds Gaffney to Just 12 Points in 60-12 Win; Lady Cavs, Wade Hampton Boys & Woodmont Girls also Victorious

Dorman used one of its most impressive defensive efforts of all-time to hold Gaffney to just 4 points in the second half and only 12 total in a 60-12 victory for the Cavaliers. In the win, Myles Tate scored a game high 17 points and Justin Amadi added 8 to help the Cavs secure their 17th straight win overall.

In the girls game, Dorman came back from a 9-point 3rd quarter deficit to beat Gaffney, 45-41.

—-

At Woodmont the Wade Hampton boys welcomed Reggie Choplin back to the sideline and got the win 75-58. The Woodmont girls were able to defeat Wade Hampton, 38-19.