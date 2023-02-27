Dorman’s boys built a 15-point third quarter lead and held-off Lexington, 60-52, Monday night at Bob Jones University to claim a sixth 5A upper state crown since 2017.

The Cavaliers (28-2) face Goose Creek Saturday evening at USC-Aiken, seeking their fifth state title since the 2016-2017 season.

Mauldin’s girls avenged a loss in last year’s 5A upper state championship with a 67-50 win over Spring Valley at BJU. The Mavericks claim a 16th straight win in improving to 23-5.

Mauldin faces Stratford Saturday at 5:30pm at USC-Aiken, seeking its first-ever state title. The program last played for a crown in 1997.