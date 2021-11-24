Dorman teams win Thanksgiving basketball tournies

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) - The Gaffney Police Department has arrested a man in connection with 40 to 60 car break-ins. Detective Cody Turner says this is the largest car break-in case he's worked during his 13 years with the police department.

7News received surveillance footage from a Gaffney business which said they were hit. Down the street, Warren Harrison, who owns Performance Automotive, said his business was also struck multiple times.

"It infuriates you, because I got a couple customers that's really upset about it. They've even threatened to never come back again. It's just a problem happening up and down the street," said Harrison.