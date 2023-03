Nationally ranked Dorman won a battle of unbeaten area softball programs Tuesday evening, 2-1 over Byrnes.

The Cavaliers, ranked 19th in the nation by MaxPreps, improve to 11-0 on the season and 5-0 in Region 2-5A.

The Rebels fall for the first time this season in dropping to 10-1, 4-1.

Byrnes actually began the night ranked higher than Dorman in the statewide rankings as the Rebels were third in the latest poll and the Cavaliers fourth.