ROEBUCK, S.C. (WSPA) – Dorman junior pitcher Kasey Wolfe threw a no-hitter and then followed it up with a perfect game in the same week.

Wolfe threw a no-hitter on Tuesday, April 12 in a 13-0 win over Riverside. It was her second no-no of the season. Then on Thursday, April 14 she threw a perfect game against Mauldin in a 6-0 win.

Wolfe, a USC Aiken commit, threw 13 strikeouts in the perfect game, making it 152 for the season as the Cavs cruised to a 15-4 record. But she was quick to give credit to her teammates.

“I just looked at all my teammates smiling, so happy because it took all of us to do it,” Wolfe said. “It wasn’t just me striking them out, it was the diving play Emerson had, the play at first base, Gracie with the other play. It took all of us.”