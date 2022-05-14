Jack Redmond scored for Eastside about 10 minutes into the second half late Friday night and the Eagles made that hold-up in a 1-0 4A state title win over North Augusta.

The Eagles won their 20th game of the season and claimed their first state title since 2014. They were making their fifth consecutive state title game appearance and had dropped the previous four.

Earlier in the day, Daniel’s Eddie Merck scored in the late stages of the second half to tie the 3A state championship match against Brookland-Cayce at three, forcing overtime.

During overtime, the match was delayed for more than an hour due to weather. After it resumed, it eventually went to penalty kicks and Daniel goal keeper Coleman Wright denied a last chance shot for the Bearcats to preserve the title for a the Lions, avenging last year’s championship game loss to the same team.

In girls play Friday, Eastside fell in the 4A championship match, 5-0, to James Island.

Powdersville’s girls dropped a 4-0 final to Oceanside Collegiate in the 3A girls title match.

There are five more matches Saturday with six area teams involved.

Saturday’s State Championship Soccer Matches

10:00 am: SCS vs. Palmetto Scholars, 1A Boys

Noon: CCES vs. St. Joe’s, 2A Girls

2:00pm: CCES vs. Gray, 2A Boys

6:00pm: Hanna vs. Wando, 5A Girls

8:00pm: Riverside vs. Chapin, 5A Boys

The upper state finals began in softball as well Friday night with several area teams in action.

Fridays Upper State Finals Softball

5A

Byrnes 12, Clover 3

Fort Mill 2, Dorman 1

4A

Catawba Ridge 7, Greenwood 2

Easley 3, York 1

3A

Union County 9, Chapman 4

Broome 4, Palmetto 0

2A

Ninety Six 8, Chesterfield 6

Crescent vs. Gray, PPD/Sat 6pm

1A

Dixie 9, McBee 5

Friday High School Baseball Upper State Finals

A.C. Flora 5, Laurens 0