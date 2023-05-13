Eastside’s Camille Carter scored on a corner kick from Kennedy Craig with 28:17 remaining in regulation and the Eagles rode the goal to a 1-0 victory over James Island for the 4A state championship.

Eastside wins its first title since 2007 and fifth overall. The Eagles had lost in three of the past four state championship games.

Riverside’s boys got an opening half goal from Keegan Pace and added three more in the second half in a 4-1 win over James Island for the 4A boys crown.

It’s the third straight state championship and 15th overall for the program.

Mann’s girls took a 1-0 lead in the opening half on an Elena Garcia goal but fell in penalty kicks to Wando, 2-1 (5-4 on PKs). The Warriors win their third consecutive 5A championship.

Friday Baseball (4A Games)

Friday Softball