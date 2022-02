COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Eastside Eagles wrestling program won its seventh-straight state championship Saturday while Hillcrest fell just shy of a fourth-straight title.

Eastside defeated May River 62-15 Saturday to grab the Class AAAA crown at Dreher High School in Columbia. The win gave Eastside its 17th title since 2000.

Hillcrest fell to Ashley Ridge in the AAAAA championship after getting past Byrnes and Clover in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.