GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Eastside left-handed pitcher Mavis Graves was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth round of the 2022 MLB Draft Monday.

Graves, a Clemson commit, had a 2.01 ERA with 81 strikeouts in his senior season at Eastside. He helped lead Eastside to a 4A State Championship win this past May.

The Phillies selected Graves with the 182nd-overall pick in the first-year player draft.