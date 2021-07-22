Final round coverage of the Blade Junior Classic

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Zach Adams and Paige Paoulucci won their respective divisions of the 23rd annual Blade Junior Classic at Thornblade in Greer on Thursday.

The following is in reference to the boys (13-18) and girls (13-18) leaders:

Adams, of Charleston, shot -15 for the tournament, beating second on the leaderboard by 13 strokes. Paoulucci, of Blythewood, shot +8 for the tournament, beating second place by three strokes.

As for some of the local golfers, Pauline’s Maddie Peake took third with a +13. Tip Price, of Greenville, took second with a -3. And Greenwood’s Spence Hagood finished fourth, shooting even for the tournament.

The full leaderboard and stats can be found here.

