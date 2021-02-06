Friday high school basketball

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 75, Dreher 53
Abbeville 81, Liberty 47
Aiken 60, South Aiken 45
Andrew Jackson 98, Buford 37
Baptist Hill 45, Whale Branch 43
Berkeley 75, Cane Bay 55
Bethesda Academy, Ga. 62, John Paul II 56
Bethune-Bowman 59, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 36
Brookland-Cayce 81, Strom Thurmond 43
C.E. Murray 68, Carvers Bay 66
Camden 79, Crestwood 66
Carolina Forest 37, Sumter 35
Cathedral Academy 60, Summerville Faith Christian 48
Chapman 49, Union County 42
Cheraw 68, Central 61
Conway 67, Socastee 38
Darlington 44, Wilson 32
Denmark-Olar 50, North 33
Dorman 59, Spartanburg 49
Easley 78, Pickens 52
East Clarendon 61, Hemingway 53
Estill 107, Branchville 17
First Baptist 60, Northwood Academy 51
Fort Mill 68, Nation Ford 39
Gaffney 66, Boiling Springs 56
Goose Creek 74, Stratford 23
Great Falls 71, Lewisville 31
Greenville 60, Westside 58
Greer 56, Greenwood 34
Hampton Park Christian 78, Providence HomeSchool 56
Hartsville 58, South Florence 49
Hilton Head Island 55, Beaufort 52
Hilton Head Prep 73, Colleton Prep 53
Irmo 88, Lugoff-Elgin 39
James Island 89, Lucy G. Beckham 38
Lake City 77, Manning 70
Lancaster 93, Indian Land 73
Latta 60, Kingstree 55
Low Country Prep 70, Calvary Christian 30
Mauldin 64, T.L. Hanna 49
Military Magnet Academy 64, Lowcountry Leadership 62
Newberry Academy 53, Laurens Academy 31
North Augusta 66, Airport 34
North Myrtle Beach 53, West Florence 49
Palmetto Christian Academy 70, Calhoun Academy 41
Patrick Henry Academy 89, Clarendon Hall Academy 85
Richard Winn Academy 54, Providence HomeSchool 49
Ridge View 55, Blythewood 53
River Bluff 50, White Knoll 41
Riverside 51, James F. Byrnes 39
Shannon Forest Christian 57, Upstate 24
Southside Christian 58, Calhoun Falls 41
W.J. Keenan 70, Fairfield Central 35
Westwood 56, Richland Northeast 48
Woodland 63, Burke 38
Woodmont 64, Wren 61
Woodruff 54, Broome 52
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aiken 33, South Aiken 22
Battery Creek 48, North Charleston 36
Beaufort 49, Hilton Head Island 41
Ben Lippen 41, Heathwood Hall 39
Blackville-Hilda 39, Ridge Spring-Monetta 36
Brashier Middle College 47, Blacksburg 37
C.A. Johnson 48, McBee 36
Calhoun County 80, Williston-Elko 36
Calhoun Falls 46, Southside Christian 42
Camden 66, Crestwood 34
Carvers Bay 56, Scott’s Branch 53
Chapman 70, Union County 59
Cheraw 69, Central 53
Clinton 38, Emerald 30
Denmark-Olar 77, North 5
Dreher 36, A.C. Flora 34
Dutch Fork 65, Chapin 47
Easley 59, Pickens 43
East Clarendon 65, Hemingway 28
Gaffney 58, Boiling Springs 42
Goose Creek 45, Stratford 32
Greer Middle College 43, West Oak 39
High Point Academy def. Ware Shoals, forfeit
Indian Land 65, Lancaster 54
Irmo 74, Lugoff-Elgin 23
James Island 89, Lucy G. Beckham 39
Latta 61, Kingstree 41
Lewisville 23, Great Falls 14
Newberry Academy 69, Laurens Academy 38
North Augusta 73, Airport 16
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 44, Academic Magnet 18
Richard Winn Academy 48, Cambridge Academy 34
River Bluff 50, White Knoll 41
Rock Hill 44, Northwestern 31
Strom Thurmond def. Brookland-Cayce, forfeit
T.L. Hanna 39, Mauldin 37
Union Christian Day 64, Carolina Christian Cavaliers 14
W.J. Keenan 79, Fairfield Central 19
Westside 48, Greenville 47
Westwood 39, Richland Northeast 4
