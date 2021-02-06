Friday high school basketball

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 75, Dreher 53

Abbeville 81, Liberty 47

Aiken 60, South Aiken 45

Andrew Jackson 98, Buford 37

Baptist Hill 45, Whale Branch 43

Berkeley 75, Cane Bay 55

Bethesda Academy, Ga. 62, John Paul II 56

Bethune-Bowman 59, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 36

Brookland-Cayce 81, Strom Thurmond 43

C.E. Murray 68, Carvers Bay 66

Camden 79, Crestwood 66

Carolina Forest 37, Sumter 35

Cathedral Academy 60, Summerville Faith Christian 48

Chapman 49, Union County 42

Cheraw 68, Central 61

Conway 67, Socastee 38

Darlington 44, Wilson 32

Denmark-Olar 50, North 33

Dorman 59, Spartanburg 49

Easley 78, Pickens 52

East Clarendon 61, Hemingway 53

Estill 107, Branchville 17

First Baptist 60, Northwood Academy 51

Fort Mill 68, Nation Ford 39

Gaffney 66, Boiling Springs 56

Goose Creek 74, Stratford 23

Great Falls 71, Lewisville 31

Greenville 60, Westside 58

Greer 56, Greenwood 34

Hampton Park Christian 78, Providence HomeSchool 56

Hartsville 58, South Florence 49

Hilton Head Island 55, Beaufort 52

Hilton Head Prep 73, Colleton Prep 53

Irmo 88, Lugoff-Elgin 39

James Island 89, Lucy G. Beckham 38

Lake City 77, Manning 70

Lancaster 93, Indian Land 73

Latta 60, Kingstree 55

Low Country Prep 70, Calvary Christian 30

Mauldin 64, T.L. Hanna 49

Military Magnet Academy 64, Lowcountry Leadership 62

Newberry Academy 53, Laurens Academy 31

North Augusta 66, Airport 34

North Myrtle Beach 53, West Florence 49

Palmetto Christian Academy 70, Calhoun Academy 41

Patrick Henry Academy 89, Clarendon Hall Academy 85

Richard Winn Academy 54, Providence HomeSchool 49

Ridge View 55, Blythewood 53

River Bluff 50, White Knoll 41

Riverside 51, James F. Byrnes 39

Shannon Forest Christian 57, Upstate 24

Southside Christian 58, Calhoun Falls 41

W.J. Keenan 70, Fairfield Central 35

Westwood 56, Richland Northeast 48

Woodland 63, Burke 38

Woodmont 64, Wren 61

Woodruff 54, Broome 52

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aiken 33, South Aiken 22

Battery Creek 48, North Charleston 36

Beaufort 49, Hilton Head Island 41

Ben Lippen 41, Heathwood Hall 39

Blackville-Hilda 39, Ridge Spring-Monetta 36

Brashier Middle College 47, Blacksburg 37

C.A. Johnson 48, McBee 36

Calhoun County 80, Williston-Elko 36

Calhoun Falls 46, Southside Christian 42

Camden 66, Crestwood 34

Carvers Bay 56, Scott’s Branch 53

Chapman 70, Union County 59

Cheraw 69, Central 53

Clinton 38, Emerald 30

Denmark-Olar 77, North 5

Dreher 36, A.C. Flora 34

Dutch Fork 65, Chapin 47

Easley 59, Pickens 43

East Clarendon 65, Hemingway 28

Gaffney 58, Boiling Springs 42

Goose Creek 45, Stratford 32

Greer Middle College 43, West Oak 39

High Point Academy def. Ware Shoals, forfeit

Indian Land 65, Lancaster 54

Irmo 74, Lugoff-Elgin 23

James Island 89, Lucy G. Beckham 39

Latta 61, Kingstree 41

Lewisville 23, Great Falls 14

Newberry Academy 69, Laurens Academy 38

North Augusta 73, Airport 16

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 44, Academic Magnet 18

Richard Winn Academy 48, Cambridge Academy 34

River Bluff 50, White Knoll 41

Rock Hill 44, Northwestern 31

Strom Thurmond def. Brookland-Cayce, forfeit

T.L. Hanna 39, Mauldin 37

Union Christian Day 64, Carolina Christian Cavaliers 14

W.J. Keenan 79, Fairfield Central 19

Westside 48, Greenville 47

Westwood 39, Richland Northeast 4

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending Stories