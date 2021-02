Friday High School Basketball

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 5A Lower State

Quarterfinal

Dutch Fork 57, Goose Creek 51

River Bluff 71, Carolina Forest 53

Class 5A Upper State

Quarterfinal

Dorman 60, Ridge View 51

Riverside 69, Mauldin 64

SCISA Class 1A

State Championship

Anderson Christian 79, Newberry Academy 61

SCISA Class 3A

State Semifinal

Trinity Byrnes School 78, Augusta Christian, Ga. 66

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 1A Lower State

Quarterfinal

Estill 64, Lamar 39

Military Magnet Academy 63, Lake View 55

Class 1A Upper State

Quarterfinal

High Point Academy 69, Denmark-Olar 68

Southside Christian 60, McBee 40

SCISA Class 1A

State Championship

Newberry Academy 59, Patrick Henry Academy 53

SCISA Class 3A

State Semifinal

Cardinal Newman 53, Florence Christian 33

Northwood Academy 58, Trinity Byrnes School 31

__

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

