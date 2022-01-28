Friday high school basketball

Dorman made it 15 straight over Spartanburg in boys play while the Dorman girls were also victorious against the rival Vikings.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Augusta Christian, Ga. 97, Ben Lippen 63
Branchville 56, Bridges 46
Calhoun Falls 55, High Point Academy 54
Camden 80, Manning 22
Columbia 45, Batesburg-Leesville 44
Dorman 92, Spartanburg 39
Gilbert 62, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 21
Gray Collegiate Academy 51, Saluda 30
Hartsville 57, Myrtle Beach 54
Irmo 55, Richland Northeast 43
Johnsonville 52, Timmonsville 43
Kingstree 72, Latta 41
Mullins 55, Lee Central 44
North Augusta 59, Midland Valley 19
Palmetto Scholars Academy 48, Baptist Hill 30
Pee Dee Academy 56, Williamsburg Academy 20
Philip Simmons 76, Lake Marion 36
Socastee 54, St. James 51
Spring Valley 50, Rock Hill 38
St. John’s Christian Academy 57, Dorchester Academy 50
Union County 66, Woodruff 55
W.J. Keenan 59, Lower Richland 46
Waccamaw 37, Georgetown 34
Walhalla 45, Pickens 40
Westwood 58, A.C. Flora 55
Wilson 102, South Florence 39
Woodmont 48, T.L. Hanna 46
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Augusta Christian, Ga. 58, Ben Lippen 19
Batesburg-Leesville 37, Columbia 34
Battery Creek 48, Hanahan 33
Beaufort 33, James Island 24
Bishop England 81, Academic Magnet 29
Blacksburg 61, Chesnee 32
Blue Ridge 70, Southside 54
C.A. Johnson 70, Lewisville 33
Calhoun County 60, North 24
Cane Bay 48, Wando 39
Cathedral Academy 61, Charleston Collegiate 34
Clover 54, Gaffney 32
Colleton County 58, Hilton Head Island 51
Dorman 77, Spartanburg 39
Dutch Fork 61, White Knoll 38
Eastside 56, Travelers Rest 41
Fairfield Central 53, Mid-Carolina 51
Goose Creek 44, Berkeley 40
Gray Collegiate Academy 47, Saluda 15
Greenville 55, Greer 49
Irmo 56, Richland Northeast 37
Landrum 54, Greer Middle College 50
Latta 60, Kingstree 37
Lee Central 58, Mullins 18
Lexington 50, River Bluff 31
McCormick 55, Ware Shoals 23
Military Magnet Academy 101, St. John’s 13
Ninety Six 36, Liberty 20
North Augusta 58, Midland Valley 19
Northwestern 50, Ridge View 40
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 88, Gilbert 39
Palmetto Christian Academy 42, Thomas Sumter Academy 34
Pee Dee Academy 43, Williamsburg Academy 18
Philip Simmons 64, Lake Marion 47
Rock Hill 52, Spring Valley 42
Silver Bluff 43, South Aiken 24
Socastee 46, St. James 24
South Florence 69, Wilson 43
South Pointe 76, Catawba Ridge 65
Strom Thurmond 53, Swansea 14
Timberland 78, Burke 19
Timmonsville 45, Johnsonville 35
Trinity Byrnes School 72, Florence Christian 15
W.J. Keenan 51, Lower Richland 49
West Ashley 52, R.B. Stall 49
Westwood 39, A.C. Flora 30
Woodland 35, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 29
Woodruff 58, Union County 53
Wren 49, Pendleton 22
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
