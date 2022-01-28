Friday high school basketball

Dorman made it 15 straight over Spartanburg in boys play while the Dorman girls were also victorious against the rival Vikings.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Augusta Christian, Ga. 97, Ben Lippen 63

Branchville 56, Bridges 46

Calhoun Falls 55, High Point Academy 54

Camden 80, Manning 22

Columbia 45, Batesburg-Leesville 44

Dorman 92, Spartanburg 39

Gilbert 62, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 21

Gray Collegiate Academy 51, Saluda 30

Hartsville 57, Myrtle Beach 54

Irmo 55, Richland Northeast 43

Johnsonville 52, Timmonsville 43

Kingstree 72, Latta 41

Mullins 55, Lee Central 44

North Augusta 59, Midland Valley 19

Palmetto Scholars Academy 48, Baptist Hill 30

Pee Dee Academy 56, Williamsburg Academy 20

Philip Simmons 76, Lake Marion 36

Socastee 54, St. James 51

Spring Valley 50, Rock Hill 38

St. John’s Christian Academy 57, Dorchester Academy 50

Union County 66, Woodruff 55

W.J. Keenan 59, Lower Richland 46

Waccamaw 37, Georgetown 34

Walhalla 45, Pickens 40

Westwood 58, A.C. Flora 55

Wilson 102, South Florence 39

Woodmont 48, T.L. Hanna 46

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Augusta Christian, Ga. 58, Ben Lippen 19

Batesburg-Leesville 37, Columbia 34

Battery Creek 48, Hanahan 33

Beaufort 33, James Island 24

Bishop England 81, Academic Magnet 29

Blacksburg 61, Chesnee 32

Blue Ridge 70, Southside 54

C.A. Johnson 70, Lewisville 33

Calhoun County 60, North 24

Cane Bay 48, Wando 39

Cathedral Academy 61, Charleston Collegiate 34

Clover 54, Gaffney 32

Colleton County 58, Hilton Head Island 51

Dorman 77, Spartanburg 39

Dutch Fork 61, White Knoll 38

Eastside 56, Travelers Rest 41

Fairfield Central 53, Mid-Carolina 51

Goose Creek 44, Berkeley 40

Gray Collegiate Academy 47, Saluda 15

Greenville 55, Greer 49

Irmo 56, Richland Northeast 37

Landrum 54, Greer Middle College 50

Latta 60, Kingstree 37

Lee Central 58, Mullins 18

Lexington 50, River Bluff 31

McCormick 55, Ware Shoals 23

Military Magnet Academy 101, St. John’s 13

Ninety Six 36, Liberty 20

North Augusta 58, Midland Valley 19

Northwestern 50, Ridge View 40

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 88, Gilbert 39

Palmetto Christian Academy 42, Thomas Sumter Academy 34

Pee Dee Academy 43, Williamsburg Academy 18

Philip Simmons 64, Lake Marion 47

Rock Hill 52, Spring Valley 42

Silver Bluff 43, South Aiken 24

Socastee 46, St. James 24

South Florence 69, Wilson 43

South Pointe 76, Catawba Ridge 65

Strom Thurmond 53, Swansea 14

Timberland 78, Burke 19

Timmonsville 45, Johnsonville 35

Trinity Byrnes School 72, Florence Christian 15

W.J. Keenan 51, Lower Richland 49

West Ashley 52, R.B. Stall 49

Westwood 39, A.C. Flora 30

Woodland 35, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 29

Woodruff 58, Union County 53

Wren 49, Pendleton 22

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

