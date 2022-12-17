Eastside’s Alaysia Nash hit the 1,000-point milestone in the Eagles girls’ win over Hillcrest Friday night while Dorman’s boys knocked-off national power Oak Hill(VA), 61-54, at an event in Columbia.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 50, Lower Richland 34

Aiken 68, Manning 51

Asheville School, N.C. 60, Legion Collegiate 30

Baptist Hill 68, St. John’s 38

Beaufort 58, Colleton County 48

Ben Lippen 80, Northside Christian 52

Bishop England 51, Philip Simmons 49

Bridges 53, May River 46

Brookland-Cayce 59, Airport 53

Calhoun Academy 63, Orangeburg Prep 37

Calhoun County 92, Wagener-Salley 68

Carolina Forest 66, Cane Bay 64

Cathedral Academy 65, Palmetto Christian Academy 58

Charleston Charter 65, Military Magnet Academy 62

Chester 48, Fairfield Central 44

Cross 54, Lowcountry Leadership 45

Denmark-Olar 61, Ridge Spring-Monetta 13

Dillon 61, Marlboro County 51

Dorman 61, Oak Hill Academy, Va. 54

First Baptist 72, Fort Dorchester 59

Florence Christian 71, Dillon Christian 58

Fort Mill 48, River Bluff 37

Greer 66, Westside 63

Hannah-Pamplico 68, East Clarendon 31

Heathwood Hall 40, Eau Claire 38

Hillcrest 64, Eastside 59

Irmo 66, Dutch Fork 49

Johnsonville 63, Lamar 37

King’s Academy 45, Clarendon Hall Academy 31

Lake City 68, Kingstree 59

Landrum 66, High Point Academy 61

Laurens 73, Woodruff 49

Loris 75, Green Sea Floyds 26

McCormick 73, Ninety Six 49

Midland Valley 53, Strom Thurmond 49, OT

Nation Ford 58, Catawba Ridge 57

North Central 67, York Prep 46

Pinewood Prep 66, R.B. Stall 57

Riverside 46, Gaffney 43

Rock Hill 61, Northwestern 43

Savannah Country Day, Ga. 41, Hilton Head Christian Academy 39

Socastee 69, North Myrtle Beach 58

South Aiken 64, Richmond Academy, Ga. 47

South Charlotte, N.C. 71, Comenius 69

St. James 46, Waccamaw 31

Union County 74, Newberry 49

W.J. Keenan 61, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 53

Ware Shoals 70, Greenwood Christian 59

West Florence 40, Dreher 29

White Knoll 61, Stratford 54

Wilson 51, Christ Church Episcopal 46

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Airport 42, Brookland-Cayce 19

Andrew Jackson 44, Chesterfield 38

Battery Creek 49, Whale Branch 14

Beaufort 39, Colleton County 33

Bluffton 58, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 20

Broome 33, Mid-Carolina 27

Burke 39, Palmetto Scholars Academy 28

Camden 106, Lugoff-Elgin 19

Cane Bay 51, Carolina Forest 46

Catawba Ridge 47, Nation Ford 44

Cathedral Academy 52, Palmetto Christian Academy 38

Denmark-Olar 77, Ridge Spring-Monetta 16

Dutch Fork 56, Irmo 36

Easley 38, Seneca 35

Florence Christian 42, Dillon Christian 11

Fort Dorchester 62, First Baptist 48

Gilbert 62, Fox Creek 9

Greenwood 39, Clinton 34

Greenwood Christian 55, Ware Shoals 13

Greer 50, Westside 45

Hilton Head Christian Academy 69, Woodville-Tompkins, Ga. 55

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 38, Blackville-Hilda 36

Laurens Academy 35, Providence HomeSchool 23

Legion Collegiate 73, Asheville School, N.C. 28

Loris 45, Green Sea Floyds 15

Lower Richland 48, A.C. Flora 40

Lucy G. Beckham 56, Porter-Gaud 38

Manning 59, Aiken 44

Mauldin 54, James F. Byrnes 42

Military Magnet Academy 107, Charleston Charter 17

Newberry Academy 43, Union County 36

Ninety Six 37, McCormick 31

North Augusta 52, Burke 30

North Myrtle Beach 33, Socastee 30

Patrick Henry Academy 48, Lake Marion 29

Philip Simmons 48, Bishop England 34

Rock Hill 40, Northwestern 34

Southside Christian 53, Dixie 13

St. James 32, Waccamaw 25

St. John’s 51, Baptist Hill 14

Stratford 67, White Knoll 24

Strom Thurmond 50, Midland Valley 40

Summerville Faith Christian 45, Bob Jones Academy 37

Wando 42, James Island 41

West Florence 40, Dreher 29

Woodruff 51, Laurens 37

Wren 81, Pendleton 8

