Eastside’s Alaysia Nash hit the 1,000-point milestone in the Eagles girls’ win over Hillcrest Friday night while Dorman’s boys knocked-off national power Oak Hill(VA), 61-54, at an event in Columbia.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 50, Lower Richland 34
Aiken 68, Manning 51
Asheville School, N.C. 60, Legion Collegiate 30
Baptist Hill 68, St. John’s 38
Beaufort 58, Colleton County 48
Ben Lippen 80, Northside Christian 52
Bishop England 51, Philip Simmons 49
Bridges 53, May River 46
Brookland-Cayce 59, Airport 53
Calhoun Academy 63, Orangeburg Prep 37
Calhoun County 92, Wagener-Salley 68
Carolina Forest 66, Cane Bay 64
Cathedral Academy 65, Palmetto Christian Academy 58
Charleston Charter 65, Military Magnet Academy 62
Chester 48, Fairfield Central 44
Cross 54, Lowcountry Leadership 45
Denmark-Olar 61, Ridge Spring-Monetta 13
Dillon 61, Marlboro County 51
Dorman 61, Oak Hill Academy, Va. 54
First Baptist 72, Fort Dorchester 59
Florence Christian 71, Dillon Christian 58
Fort Mill 48, River Bluff 37
Greer 66, Westside 63
Hannah-Pamplico 68, East Clarendon 31
Heathwood Hall 40, Eau Claire 38
Hillcrest 64, Eastside 59
Irmo 66, Dutch Fork 49
Johnsonville 63, Lamar 37
King’s Academy 45, Clarendon Hall Academy 31
Lake City 68, Kingstree 59
Landrum 66, High Point Academy 61
Laurens 73, Woodruff 49
Loris 75, Green Sea Floyds 26
McCormick 73, Ninety Six 49
Midland Valley 53, Strom Thurmond 49, OT
Nation Ford 58, Catawba Ridge 57
North Central 67, York Prep 46
Pinewood Prep 66, R.B. Stall 57
Riverside 46, Gaffney 43
Rock Hill 61, Northwestern 43
Savannah Country Day, Ga. 41, Hilton Head Christian Academy 39
Socastee 69, North Myrtle Beach 58
South Aiken 64, Richmond Academy, Ga. 47
South Charlotte, N.C. 71, Comenius 69
St. James 46, Waccamaw 31
Union County 74, Newberry 49
W.J. Keenan 61, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 53
Ware Shoals 70, Greenwood Christian 59
West Florence 40, Dreher 29
White Knoll 61, Stratford 54
Wilson 51, Christ Church Episcopal 46
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Airport 42, Brookland-Cayce 19
Andrew Jackson 44, Chesterfield 38
Battery Creek 49, Whale Branch 14
Beaufort 39, Colleton County 33
Bluffton 58, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 20
Broome 33, Mid-Carolina 27
Burke 39, Palmetto Scholars Academy 28
Camden 106, Lugoff-Elgin 19
Cane Bay 51, Carolina Forest 46
Catawba Ridge 47, Nation Ford 44
Cathedral Academy 52, Palmetto Christian Academy 38
Denmark-Olar 77, Ridge Spring-Monetta 16
Dutch Fork 56, Irmo 36
Easley 38, Seneca 35
Florence Christian 42, Dillon Christian 11
Fort Dorchester 62, First Baptist 48
Gilbert 62, Fox Creek 9
Greenwood 39, Clinton 34
Greenwood Christian 55, Ware Shoals 13
Greer 50, Westside 45
Hilton Head Christian Academy 69, Woodville-Tompkins, Ga. 55
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 38, Blackville-Hilda 36
Laurens Academy 35, Providence HomeSchool 23
Legion Collegiate 73, Asheville School, N.C. 28
Loris 45, Green Sea Floyds 15
Lower Richland 48, A.C. Flora 40
Lucy G. Beckham 56, Porter-Gaud 38
Manning 59, Aiken 44
Mauldin 54, James F. Byrnes 42
Military Magnet Academy 107, Charleston Charter 17
Newberry Academy 43, Union County 36
Ninety Six 37, McCormick 31
North Augusta 52, Burke 30
North Myrtle Beach 33, Socastee 30
Patrick Henry Academy 48, Lake Marion 29
Philip Simmons 48, Bishop England 34
Rock Hill 40, Northwestern 34
Southside Christian 53, Dixie 13
St. James 32, Waccamaw 25
St. John’s 51, Baptist Hill 14
Stratford 67, White Knoll 24
Strom Thurmond 50, Midland Valley 40
Summerville Faith Christian 45, Bob Jones Academy 37
Wando 42, James Island 41
West Florence 40, Dreher 29
Woodruff 51, Laurens 37
Wren 81, Pendleton 8
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..)