Byrnes avenged an earlier loss at Spartanburg this season as they closed Friday night’s game on a 19-2 run for a 59-44 win. The Rebels move into a tie with the Vikings in second place in Region 2-5A at 3-2.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 71, Westwood 66

Augusta Christian, Ga. 79, Ben Lippen 51

Baptist Hill 97, Palmetto Scholars Academy 40

Beaufort 66, Battery Creek 56

Blue Ridge 73, Broome 55

Branchville 53, Allendale-Fairfax 39

C.A. Johnson 41, Lewisville 39

Calhoun County 80, Blackville-Hilda 40

Cane Bay 63, Wando 53

Carvers Bay 66, Johnsonville 48

Catawba Ridge 42, South Pointe 39

Chesterfield 53, Central 49

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 48, Florence Christian 44

Clover 70, Nation Ford 67

Conway 39, Carolina Forest 31

D.W. Daniel 35, West Oak 34

Dixie 74, Ware Shoals 60

Dorman 68, Boiling Springs 56

Edisto 48, Barnwell 38

Estill 70, Royal Live Oaks Academy 17

First Baptist 85, Pinewood Prep 55

Fort Dorchester 59, Ashley Ridge 51

Fort Mill 67, Blythewood 39

Greenville 54, Greenwood 48

Greenwood Christian 91, Oakbrook Prep 85

Greer 70, Laurens 53

Hannah-Pamplico 63, Lamar 55

High Point Academy 48, St. Joseph 46

J.L. Mann 66, Woodmont 63

Lake Pointe Academy 59, Hampton Park Christian 50

Landrum 68, Chesnee 55

Lexington 69, Chapin 47

Loris 65, Dillon 53

Lower Richland 42, Brookland-Cayce 35

Mid-Carolina 62, Fairfield Central 40

Midland Valley 52, Airport 27

Military Magnet Academy 51, St. John’s 36

Mullins 87, Lee Central 34

Nc School For Deaf, N.C. 28, South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind 22

North Augusta 50, Aiken 22

North Charleston 81, Hanahan 72

Northside Christian 51, Palmetto Christian Academy 48

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 80, Academic Magnet 34

Orangeburg Prep 62, Thomas Sumter Academy 41

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 89, Gilbert 34

Pickens 69, Berea 61

Porter-Gaud 70, Northwood Academy 33

Powdersville 73, Fountain Inn 44

Richland Northeast 50, Irmo 46

Ridge View 57, Lugoff-Elgin 55

Scott’s Branch 77, East Clarendon 43

Seneca 49, Pendleton 48

Silver Bluff 44, Fox Creek 42

Southside 78, Wren 72

Strom Thurmond 66, Batesburg-Leesville 17

Travelers Rest 50, Carolina High and Academy 33

Union County 73, Chester 67, OT

Wagener-Salley 81, North 70

Walhalla 82, Crescent 61

West Florence 48, North Myrtle Beach 35

Westside 55, Easley 36

Williston-Elko 43, Ridge Spring-Monetta 40

Wilson 45, South Florence 26

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Airport 50, Midland Valley 43

Alabama School for the Deaf, Ala. 53, South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind 10

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 62, Bridges 29

Beaufort 38, Battery Creek 33

Blacksburg 52, Greenville Technical Charter 31

Bluffton 41, Lucy G. Beckham 30

Calhoun Falls 65, Whitmire 23

Camden 76, Darlington 42

Cane Bay 48, Wando 45

Carvers Bay 72, Johnsonville 16

Catawba Ridge 69, South Pointe 60

Cathedral Academy 60, Andrew Jackson Academy 29

Chesterfield 66, Central 11

Crescent 60, Walhalla 54

Dorchester Academy 53, St. John’s Christian Academy 18

Dorman 64, Boiling Springs 21

Easley 34, Westside 23

Fort Dorchester 41, Ashley Ridge 29

Fountain Inn 50, Powdersville 38

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 34, W. Wyman King Academy 21

Gray Collegiate Academy 52, Eau Claire 40

Greenville 46, Greenwood 43

Greenwood Christian 54, Oakbrook Prep 7

Greer Middle College 47, Liberty 30

Hammond 42, Cardinal Newman 14

Hartsville 50, Myrtle Beach 27

Heathwood Hall 74, Laurence Manning Academy 33

Hilton Head Island 41, Colleton County 34

James F. Byrnes 66, Spartanburg 31

James Island 44, May River 17

Lake View 66, Latta 59

Landrum 57, Chesnee 16

Lee Central 55, Mullins 28

Lexington 77, Chapin 28

Loris 69, Dillon 43

Lower Richland 81, Brookland-Cayce 13

Manning 54, Aynor 26

Mauldin 60, T.L. Hanna 51

Military Magnet Academy 84, St. John’s 27

Nation Ford 46, Clover 41

North Augusta 57, Aiken 37

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 59, Academic Magnet 16

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 50, Gilbert 24

Palmetto 51, Belton-Honea Path 45

Palmetto Scholars Academy 58, Baptist Hill 55

Pickens 50, Berea 19

Ridge View 62, Lugoff-Elgin 29

Silver Bluff 13, Fox Creek 12

Socastee 37, St. James 36

South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind 47, Nc School For Deaf, N.C. 21

South Florence 61, Wilson 47

Southside 50, Wren 35

Spring Valley 47, Rock Hill 44

Swansea 43, Dreher 33

Travelers Rest 56, Carolina Academy 21

West Florence 35, North Myrtle Beach 30

West Oak 42, D.W. Daniel 40

Westwood 52, A.C. Flora 43

Williston-Elko 45, Ridge Spring-Monetta 31

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..)