Byrnes avenged an earlier loss at Spartanburg this season as they closed Friday night’s game on a 19-2 run for a 59-44 win. The Rebels move into a tie with the Vikings in second place in Region 2-5A at 3-2.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 71, Westwood 66
Augusta Christian, Ga. 79, Ben Lippen 51
Baptist Hill 97, Palmetto Scholars Academy 40
Beaufort 66, Battery Creek 56
Blue Ridge 73, Broome 55
Branchville 53, Allendale-Fairfax 39
C.A. Johnson 41, Lewisville 39
Calhoun County 80, Blackville-Hilda 40
Cane Bay 63, Wando 53
Carvers Bay 66, Johnsonville 48
Catawba Ridge 42, South Pointe 39
Chesterfield 53, Central 49
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 48, Florence Christian 44
Clover 70, Nation Ford 67
Conway 39, Carolina Forest 31
D.W. Daniel 35, West Oak 34
Dixie 74, Ware Shoals 60
Dorman 68, Boiling Springs 56
Edisto 48, Barnwell 38
Estill 70, Royal Live Oaks Academy 17
First Baptist 85, Pinewood Prep 55
Fort Dorchester 59, Ashley Ridge 51
Fort Mill 67, Blythewood 39
Greenville 54, Greenwood 48
Greenwood Christian 91, Oakbrook Prep 85
Greer 70, Laurens 53
Hannah-Pamplico 63, Lamar 55
High Point Academy 48, St. Joseph 46
J.L. Mann 66, Woodmont 63
Lake Pointe Academy 59, Hampton Park Christian 50
Landrum 68, Chesnee 55
Lexington 69, Chapin 47
Loris 65, Dillon 53
Lower Richland 42, Brookland-Cayce 35
Mid-Carolina 62, Fairfield Central 40
Midland Valley 52, Airport 27
Military Magnet Academy 51, St. John’s 36
Mullins 87, Lee Central 34
Nc School For Deaf, N.C. 28, South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind 22
North Augusta 50, Aiken 22
North Charleston 81, Hanahan 72
Northside Christian 51, Palmetto Christian Academy 48
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 80, Academic Magnet 34
Orangeburg Prep 62, Thomas Sumter Academy 41
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 89, Gilbert 34
Pickens 69, Berea 61
Porter-Gaud 70, Northwood Academy 33
Powdersville 73, Fountain Inn 44
Richland Northeast 50, Irmo 46
Ridge View 57, Lugoff-Elgin 55
Scott’s Branch 77, East Clarendon 43
Seneca 49, Pendleton 48
Silver Bluff 44, Fox Creek 42
Southside 78, Wren 72
Strom Thurmond 66, Batesburg-Leesville 17
Travelers Rest 50, Carolina High and Academy 33
Union County 73, Chester 67, OT
Wagener-Salley 81, North 70
Walhalla 82, Crescent 61
West Florence 48, North Myrtle Beach 35
Westside 55, Easley 36
Williston-Elko 43, Ridge Spring-Monetta 40
Wilson 45, South Florence 26
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Airport 50, Midland Valley 43
Alabama School for the Deaf, Ala. 53, South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind 10
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 62, Bridges 29
Beaufort 38, Battery Creek 33
Blacksburg 52, Greenville Technical Charter 31
Bluffton 41, Lucy G. Beckham 30
Calhoun Falls 65, Whitmire 23
Camden 76, Darlington 42
Cane Bay 48, Wando 45
Carvers Bay 72, Johnsonville 16
Catawba Ridge 69, South Pointe 60
Cathedral Academy 60, Andrew Jackson Academy 29
Chesterfield 66, Central 11
Crescent 60, Walhalla 54
Dorchester Academy 53, St. John’s Christian Academy 18
Dorman 64, Boiling Springs 21
Easley 34, Westside 23
Fort Dorchester 41, Ashley Ridge 29
Fountain Inn 50, Powdersville 38
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 34, W. Wyman King Academy 21
Gray Collegiate Academy 52, Eau Claire 40
Greenville 46, Greenwood 43
Greenwood Christian 54, Oakbrook Prep 7
Greer Middle College 47, Liberty 30
Hammond 42, Cardinal Newman 14
Hartsville 50, Myrtle Beach 27
Heathwood Hall 74, Laurence Manning Academy 33
Hilton Head Island 41, Colleton County 34
James F. Byrnes 66, Spartanburg 31
James Island 44, May River 17
Lake View 66, Latta 59
Landrum 57, Chesnee 16
Lee Central 55, Mullins 28
Lexington 77, Chapin 28
Loris 69, Dillon 43
Lower Richland 81, Brookland-Cayce 13
Manning 54, Aynor 26
Mauldin 60, T.L. Hanna 51
Military Magnet Academy 84, St. John’s 27
Nation Ford 46, Clover 41
North Augusta 57, Aiken 37
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 59, Academic Magnet 16
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 50, Gilbert 24
Palmetto 51, Belton-Honea Path 45
Palmetto Scholars Academy 58, Baptist Hill 55
Pickens 50, Berea 19
Ridge View 62, Lugoff-Elgin 29
Silver Bluff 13, Fox Creek 12
Socastee 37, St. James 36
South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind 47, Nc School For Deaf, N.C. 21
South Florence 61, Wilson 47
Southside 50, Wren 35
Spring Valley 47, Rock Hill 44
Swansea 43, Dreher 33
Travelers Rest 56, Carolina Academy 21
West Florence 35, North Myrtle Beach 30
West Oak 42, D.W. Daniel 40
Westwood 52, A.C. Flora 43
Williston-Elko 45, Ridge Spring-Monetta 31
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
