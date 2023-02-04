The Dorman boys rallied for a 73-62 win over Byrnes to clinch their seventh straight region championship.
The Cavaliers won their 53rd region game in the past 54 and improved to 22-2 on the season and 6-0 in Region 2-5A.
Sean Lindsey led the Cavaliers with 17 points and Jordan Miller contributed 15 in helping the Cavs to their ninth straight win.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Alta 76, Jordan 35
American Leadership 37, Summit Academy 32
American Prep WV 84, UMA-Riverdale 40
Bountiful 64, Viewmont 55
Brighton 51, Highland 45
Canyon View 60, Carbon 40
Cyprus 89, Hunter 73
Davis 57, Weber 47
Desert Hills 60, Crimson Cliffs 47
Dixie 65, Pine View 42
Draper APA 58, Rowland Hall 54
Emery 92, Grand County 51
Enterprise 66, San Juan Blanding 54
Grantsville 53, Ogden 49
Kearns 69, Taylorsville 49
Layton 62, Fremont 60
Layton Christian Academy 63, Juan Diego Catholic 60
Lehi 58, Orem 44
Logan 60, Mountain Crest 55
Manti 71, Delta 49
Maple Mountain 53, Provo 52
Millard 65, Duchesne 60
Mountain Ridge 68, West Jordan 49
Mountain View 90, Timpanogos 77
North Summit 80, North Sevier 70
Northridge 47, Bonneville 45
Olympus 60, East 46
Pinnacle 61, Monument Valley 49
Pleasant Grove 66, Lone Peak 56
Ridgeline 73, Green Canyon 58
Riverton 64, Herriman 63
Roy 71, Granger 44
Salem Hills 71, Wasatch 57
Sky View 75, Bear River 49
Skyline 85, Park City 60
Snow Canyon 66, Cedar City 61
Springville 49, Spanish Fork 28
St. Joseph 55, Waterford 53
Union 61, Manila 53
Wendover 90, Telos School 43
Woods Cross 55, Box Elder 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 61, Irmo 30
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 61, Bethune-Bowman 44
Bishop England 56, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 51
Bluffton 54, James Island 24
Bridges 43, Royal Live Oaks Academy 11
Calhoun Falls 62, Dixie 34
Camden 84, Marlboro County 41
Cane Bay 46, Goose Creek 37
Carolina Forest 44, Socastee 24
Carvers Bay 45, Hemingway 44
Catawba Ridge 61, Lancaster 34
Cathedral Academy 64, Dorchester Academy 30
Chesterfield 59, Cheraw 30
Crestwood 64, Lakewood 27
Dillon 61, Manning 60
Dorman 60, James F. Byrnes 53
Dutch Fork 72, Chapin 28
Easley 39, Pickens 38
Fountain Inn 63, Palmetto 38
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 40, Newberry Academy 11
Gaffney 56, Boiling Springs 29
Gilbert 39, Brookland-Cayce 1
Gray Collegiate Academy 57, Columbia 31
Greenwood Christian 51, Spartanburg Day 29
Greer Middle College 42, Blacksburg 40
Hannah-Pamplico 44, Green Sea Floyds 32
Hartsville 52, West Florence 25
Heathwood Hall 71, Hammond 53
Kingstree 58, Andrews 23
Landrum 60, Greenville Technical Charter 20
Latta 56, Lamar 24
Laurens Academy 36, Cambridge Academy 31
Lee Central 34, Marion 28
Legion Collegiate 75, Burlington Christian, N.C. 11
Loris 61, Georgetown 29
Mauldin 58, J.L. Mann 37
McBee 49, Lewisville 28
Mid-Carolina 64, Newberry Academy 40
Midland Valley 77, South Aiken 48
Military Magnet Academy 83, Lowcountry Leadership 20
Ninety Six 38, Abbeville 31
Northwood Academy 66, First Baptist 31
Oakbrook Prep 19, Spartanburg Christian 14
Palmetto Christian Academy 52, Thomas Sumter Academy 35
Palmetto Scholars Academy 72, Cross 69
Patrick Henry Academy 46, Thomas Heyward Academy 19
R.B. Stall 56, Fort Dorchester 53
Ridge Spring-Monetta 50, North 45
Silver Bluff 44, Aiken 36
South Florence 50, North Myrtle Beach 35
South Pointe 83, Indian Land 37
Stratford 44, Wando 23
Strom Thurmond 69, Pelion 42
T.L. Hanna 83, Hillcrest 33
Thomas Sumter Academy 48, St. James 16
Waccamaw 35, Aynor 22
Walhalla 71, Seneca 40
Westside 60, Greenville 36
Westwood 53, Ridge View 39
Wren 54, Powdersville 24
York Comprehensive 31, Northwestern 28
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..)