(WSPA) – There was tons of action across the Upstate in high school basketball Friday night.

The Dorman went on the road to beat JL Mann 83-51.

Both Byrnes teams held on to knock off tough opponents in the Mauldin Mavericks.

Eastside hosted the Woodmont Wildcats. The boys survived a thriller to come out with the 69-66 win while the girls came up just short 50-44.