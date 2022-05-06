(WSPA) – Upstate high school athletic programs announced a variety of playoff postponements to a later date or time on Friday due to impending weather.
The following is a list of the matchups with time/date changes when applicable. These will be updated as more changes are announced.
Boys Soccer
5A
Dorman at Nation Ford postponed to Saturday, May 7 at 8 p.m.
4A
Catawba Ridge at Greenville postponed to Saturday, May 7 at 1 p.m.
3A
Powdersville at Chapman moved to 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6
2A
Buford at Gray Collegiate to start at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6
St. Joe’s at Andrew Jackson postponed to Saturday, May 7 at 7 p.m.
Columbia at Christ Church postponed to Saturday, May 7 at 1 p.m. (Note: Christ Church girls soccer plays Greer Middle College at 11 a.m. May 7)
1A
Lewisville at Dixie postponed to Saturday, May 7 at 11 a.m.
Branchville at Southside Christian postponed to Saturday, May at 4 p.m.
Softball
5A
Clover at Hillcrest postponed to Saturday, May 7 at 6 p.m.
Gaffney at Byrnes postponed to Saturday, May 7 at Noon
J.L. Mann at Spring Valley postponed to Saturday, May 7 at 2 p.m.
4A
Travelers Rest at Indian Land postponed to Saturday, May 7 at 3 p.m.
Lancaster at Easley postponed to Saturday, May 7 at 10 a.m.
Greenville at Flora postponed to Saturday, May 7 at 7 p.m.
Westwood at Laurens postponed to Saturday, May 7 at 6 p.m.
York at Greer postponed to Saturday, May 7 at 2 p.m.
Pickens at Irmo postponed to Saturday, May 7 at Noon
Westside at Catawba Ridge played Thursday, May 5. Catawba Ridge won 10-0
3A
Blue Ridge defeated Lower Richland 23-0 Thursday
Woodruff at Chester postponed to Saturday, May 7 at 10 a.m.
Wren at Broome postponed to Saturday, May 7 at 3 p.m.
Berea at Fairfield Central postponed to Saturday, May 7 at 11 a.m.
Daniel at Union County to start at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6
Powdersville at Mid-Carolina postponed to Saturday, May 7 at 6: 30 p.m.
2A
Landrum at Gray Collegiate postponed to Saturday, May 7 at Noon
Central at Abbeville postponed to Saturday, May 7 at 4 p.m.
Ninety Six at Chesnee postponed to Saturday, May 7 at 11 a.m.
Liberty at Newberry postponed to TBD
Saluda at Chesterfield to start at 5 p.m. Friday, May 6
1A
High Point Academy at Dixie to start at 7 p.m. Friday, May 6