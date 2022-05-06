(WSPA) – Upstate high school athletic programs announced a variety of playoff postponements to a later date or time on Friday due to impending weather.

The following is a list of the matchups with time/date changes when applicable. These will be updated as more changes are announced.

Boys Soccer

5A

Dorman at Nation Ford postponed to Saturday, May 7 at 8 p.m.

4A

Catawba Ridge at Greenville postponed to Saturday, May 7 at 1 p.m.

3A

Powdersville at Chapman moved to 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6

2A

Buford at Gray Collegiate to start at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6

St. Joe’s at Andrew Jackson postponed to Saturday, May 7 at 7 p.m.

Columbia at Christ Church postponed to Saturday, May 7 at 1 p.m. (Note: Christ Church girls soccer plays Greer Middle College at 11 a.m. May 7)

1A

Lewisville at Dixie postponed to Saturday, May 7 at 11 a.m.

Branchville at Southside Christian postponed to Saturday, May at 4 p.m.

Softball

5A

Clover at Hillcrest postponed to Saturday, May 7 at 6 p.m.

Gaffney at Byrnes postponed to Saturday, May 7 at Noon

J.L. Mann at Spring Valley postponed to Saturday, May 7 at 2 p.m.

4A

Travelers Rest at Indian Land postponed to Saturday, May 7 at 3 p.m.

Lancaster at Easley postponed to Saturday, May 7 at 10 a.m.

Greenville at Flora postponed to Saturday, May 7 at 7 p.m.

Westwood at Laurens postponed to Saturday, May 7 at 6 p.m.

York at Greer postponed to Saturday, May 7 at 2 p.m.

Pickens at Irmo postponed to Saturday, May 7 at Noon

Westside at Catawba Ridge played Thursday, May 5. Catawba Ridge won 10-0

3A

Blue Ridge defeated Lower Richland 23-0 Thursday

Woodruff at Chester postponed to Saturday, May 7 at 10 a.m.

Wren at Broome postponed to Saturday, May 7 at 3 p.m.

Berea at Fairfield Central postponed to Saturday, May 7 at 11 a.m.

Daniel at Union County to start at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6

Powdersville at Mid-Carolina postponed to Saturday, May 7 at 6: 30 p.m.

2A

Landrum at Gray Collegiate postponed to Saturday, May 7 at Noon

Central at Abbeville postponed to Saturday, May 7 at 4 p.m.

Ninety Six at Chesnee postponed to Saturday, May 7 at 11 a.m.

Liberty at Newberry postponed to TBD

Saluda at Chesterfield to start at 5 p.m. Friday, May 6

1A

High Point Academy at Dixie to start at 7 p.m. Friday, May 6