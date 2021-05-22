Friday high school softball and baseball district finals

(WSPA) – Several area high school baseball and softball teams competed in the district finals on Friday to advance to the Upper State Championship.
Baseball Scores
Mid-Carolina 2, Powdersville 6
J.L. Mann 15, Dorman 11 (Game One)
J.L. Mann 4, Dorman 14 (Game Two)
Boiling Springs 8, Hillcrest 5 (Game One)
Boiling Springs 3, Hillcrest 4: F/8 (Game Two)
Southside Christian 11, Ridge Spring-Monetta 1 (Game Two)
Whitmire 2, Dixie 1 (Game Two)
Whitmire 5, Dixie 6 (Game One)
York 2, AC Flora 6
Blue Ridge 5, West-Oak 3 (Game One)
Blue Ridge 1, West-Oak 4 (Game Two)
Lugoff-Elgin 4, Laurens 0 (Game Two)
Softball Scores
Greer 0, Catawba Ridge 10
Clover 1, Byrnes 6
Palmetto 2, Union County 0 (Game One)
Palmetto 8, Union County 10 (Game Two)
Broome 3, Seneca 2 (Game One)
Broome 0, Seneca 4 (Game Two)
Crescent 4, Chesnee 5
Fort Mill 4, Dorman 2 (Game One)
Fort Mill 4, Dorman 3 (Game Two)
Legion Collegiate 4, Ninety Six 0 (Game One)
Legion Collegiate 10, Ninety Six 3 (Game Two)
Lewisville 6, Dixie 9
Whitmire 6, High Point Academy 8
Indian Land 4, Lugoff-Elgin 1 (Game One)
Lugoff-Elgin 6, Indian Land 2 (Game Two)