Friday high school softball and baseball district finals

(WSPA) – Several area high school baseball and softball teams competed in the district finals on Friday to advance to the Upper State Championship.

Baseball Scores

Mid-Carolina 2, Powdersville 6

J.L. Mann 15, Dorman 11 (Game One)

J.L. Mann 4, Dorman 14 (Game Two)

Boiling Springs 8, Hillcrest 5 (Game One)

Boiling Springs 3, Hillcrest 4: F/8 (Game Two)

Southside Christian 11, Ridge Spring-Monetta 1 (Game Two)

Whitmire 2, Dixie 1 (Game Two)

Whitmire 5, Dixie 6 (Game One)

York 2, AC Flora 6

Blue Ridge 5, West-Oak 3 (Game One)

Blue Ridge 1, West-Oak 4 (Game Two)

Lugoff-Elgin 4, Laurens 0 (Game Two)

Softball Scores

Greer 0, Catawba Ridge 10

Clover 1, Byrnes 6

Palmetto 2, Union County 0 (Game One)

Palmetto 8, Union County 10 (Game Two)

Broome 3, Seneca 2 (Game One)

Broome 0, Seneca 4 (Game Two)

Crescent 4, Chesnee 5

Fort Mill 4, Dorman 2 (Game One)

Fort Mill 4, Dorman 3 (Game Two)

Legion Collegiate 4, Ninety Six 0 (Game One)

Legion Collegiate 10, Ninety Six 3 (Game Two)

Lewisville 6, Dixie 9

Whitmire 6, High Point Academy 8

Indian Land 4, Lugoff-Elgin 1 (Game One)

Lugoff-Elgin 6, Indian Land 2 (Game Two)

