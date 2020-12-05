Friday’s High School Basketball

Boiling Springs made some key baskets down the stretch in pulling out a win at Chesnee.
Here are other scores from the Associated Press.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Academic Magnet 46, Lowcountry Leadership 39
Andrew Jackson Academy 62, Thomas Heyward Academy 31
Ashley Ridge 48, Stratford 45
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 72, Williston-Elko 35
Batesburg-Leesville 37, Swansea 36
Battery Creek 39, Whale Branch 36
Berea 62, Travelers Rest 61
Bishop England 44, Burke 30
Blythewood 96, Cardinal Newman 46
Boiling Springs 58, Chesnee 54
Broome 71, Blacksburg 42
Buford 44, Lewisville 37
Carvers Bay 63, Johnsonville 56
Cathedral Academy 84, Patrick Henry Academy 48
Chapin 67, Columbia 51
Chapman 64, West Oak 46
Combine Academy, N.C. 69, Dorman 44
Cross Creek, Ga. 72, North Augusta 44
Eau Claire 58, Wagener-Salley 52
Effingham County, Ga. 64, May River 49
Fort Dorchester 68, Cane Bay 51
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 78, Jefferson Davis Academy 46
Gaffney 68, Union County 62
Greenville 61, J.L. Mann 47
Greer Middle College 80, Oakbrook Prep 57
Laurens Academy 48, Clinton 35
Legacy Charter 79, James F. Byrnes 66
Mauldin 78, Seneca 52
Myrtle Beach 52, Conway 46
North Charleston 59, Palmetto Scholars Academy 50
Porter-Gaud 69, Beaufort Academy 32
R.B. Stall 55, Berkeley 46
River Bluff 64, Lexington 56
Riverside 69, Eastside 46
Shannon Forest Christian 67, Greenville Hurricanes 37
Spartanburg Christian 85, Northside Christian 24
Sumter 57, Westwood 54
West Florence 65, Lakewood 49
Woodland 69, Colleton County 66
Woodmont 76, Southside 74
Woodruff 80, Landrum 71
York Comprehensive 57, Chester 49
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beaufort Academy 42, Porter-Gaud 35
Berkeley 43, R.B. Stall 41
Blythewood 42, Thomas Sumter Academy 39
Buford 33, Lewisville 18
Cardinal Newman 75, W.J. Keenan 63
Catawba Ridge 34, Fort Mill 28
Chapin 64, Columbia 10
Cross Creek, Ga. 37, North Augusta 30
Easley 64, Belton-Honea Path 30
Eau Claire 34, Wagener-Salley 32
First Baptist 63, Military Magnet Academy 53
Gilbert 54, Pelion 9
Goose Creek 37, West Ashley 36
Greer 48, Blue Ridge 45
Marlboro County 61, Cheraw 21
Mid-Carolina 58, Newberry 34
Mullins 67, Hemingway 40
Nation Ford 67, Lugoff-Elgin 34
North Charleston 47, Palmetto Scholars Academy 35
Palmetto 52, Wren 23
Patrick Henry Academy 62, Cathedral Academy 47
Socastee 53, Waccamaw 16
Summerville 56, Wando 41
Woodruff 42, Landrum 17
