Friday’s High School Basketball

Boiling Springs made some key baskets down the stretch in pulling out a win at Chesnee.

Here are other scores from the Associated Press.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Academic Magnet 46, Lowcountry Leadership 39

Andrew Jackson Academy 62, Thomas Heyward Academy 31

Ashley Ridge 48, Stratford 45

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 72, Williston-Elko 35

Batesburg-Leesville 37, Swansea 36

Battery Creek 39, Whale Branch 36

Berea 62, Travelers Rest 61

Bishop England 44, Burke 30

Blythewood 96, Cardinal Newman 46

Boiling Springs 58, Chesnee 54

Broome 71, Blacksburg 42

Buford 44, Lewisville 37

Carvers Bay 63, Johnsonville 56

Cathedral Academy 84, Patrick Henry Academy 48

Chapin 67, Columbia 51

Chapman 64, West Oak 46

Combine Academy, N.C. 69, Dorman 44

Cross Creek, Ga. 72, North Augusta 44

Eau Claire 58, Wagener-Salley 52

Effingham County, Ga. 64, May River 49

Fort Dorchester 68, Cane Bay 51

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 78, Jefferson Davis Academy 46

Gaffney 68, Union County 62

Greenville 61, J.L. Mann 47

Greer Middle College 80, Oakbrook Prep 57

Laurens Academy 48, Clinton 35

Legacy Charter 79, James F. Byrnes 66

Mauldin 78, Seneca 52

Myrtle Beach 52, Conway 46

North Charleston 59, Palmetto Scholars Academy 50

Porter-Gaud 69, Beaufort Academy 32

R.B. Stall 55, Berkeley 46

River Bluff 64, Lexington 56

Riverside 69, Eastside 46

Shannon Forest Christian 67, Greenville Hurricanes 37

Spartanburg Christian 85, Northside Christian 24

Sumter 57, Westwood 54

West Florence 65, Lakewood 49

Woodland 69, Colleton County 66

Woodmont 76, Southside 74

Woodruff 80, Landrum 71

York Comprehensive 57, Chester 49

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Beaufort Academy 42, Porter-Gaud 35

Berkeley 43, R.B. Stall 41

Blythewood 42, Thomas Sumter Academy 39

Boiling Springs 58, Chesnee 54

Buford 33, Lewisville 18

Cardinal Newman 75, W.J. Keenan 63

Catawba Ridge 34, Fort Mill 28

Chapin 64, Columbia 10

Cross Creek, Ga. 37, North Augusta 30

Easley 64, Belton-Honea Path 30

Eau Claire 34, Wagener-Salley 32

First Baptist 63, Military Magnet Academy 53

Gilbert 54, Pelion 9

Goose Creek 37, West Ashley 36

Greer 48, Blue Ridge 45

Marlboro County 61, Cheraw 21

Mid-Carolina 58, Newberry 34

Mullins 67, Hemingway 40

Nation Ford 67, Lugoff-Elgin 34

North Charleston 47, Palmetto Scholars Academy 35

Palmetto 52, Wren 23

Patrick Henry Academy 62, Cathedral Academy 47

Socastee 53, Waccamaw 16

Summerville 56, Wando 41

Woodruff 42, Landrum 17

