Friday’s high school basketball

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dorman big man Noah Clowney left the Cavaliers 53-45 win at Mauldin with an apparent left knee injury.

Head coach Thomas Ryan said Friday night they don’t know the extent of the injury and will have further tests done. Based on the video of the play in which Clowney was injured, it appeared his knee made contact with an opposing player’s.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Baptist Hill 76, R.B. Stall 67

Batesburg-Leesville 46, Gilbert 40

Beaufort 74, Battery Creek 36

Blue Ridge 51, Greer 44

Boiling Springs 57, Chesnee 28

Brookland-Cayce 52, Airport 33

Broome 77, Blacksburg 43

Cambridge Academy 67, The Alleluia, Ga. 57

Cane Bay 71, West Ashley 70

Catawba Ridge 41, Fort Mill 37

Cathedral Academy 74, Newberry Academy 38

Chapman 57, Shannon Forest Christian 55

Clinton 45, Laurens 42

Clover 64, York Comprehensive 41

Coastal Home School, Ga. 46, Holy Trinity Classical Christian 41

Denmark-Olar 93, North 32

Dorman 53, Mauldin 45

Dreher 53, Lower Richland 40

East Clarendon 42, Latta 37

Fairfield Central 45, Eau Claire 36

Georgetown 50, Andrews 44

Goose Creek 63, Carvers Bay 55

Greer Middle College 60, Oakbrook Prep 54

Hartsville 55, North Myrtle Beach 31

Indian Land 83, Buford 69

Irmo 72, Chapin 43

James Island 61, Ashley Ridge 52

John Paul II 58, Patrick Henry Academy 47

Lake Pointe Academy 60, Richard Winn Academy 46

Lancaster 70, Blythewood 63

Loris 64, Green Sea Floyds 14

May River 63, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 34

Military Magnet Academy 70, White Knoll 65

Newberry 51, Mid-Carolina 38

North Central 75, Lewisville 50

North Mecklenburg, N.C. 88, Dutch Fork 43

Pendleton 75, Walhalla 68

Pinewood Prep 86, Orangeburg Prep 75

Rock Hill 59, South Pointe 32

Scott’s Branch 69, Lakewood 54

Seneca 63, Franklin County, Ga. 39

St. John’s 55, Hanahan 45

St. Joseph 55, Southside Christian 33

Union County 48, Gaffney 41

W. Wyman King Academy 55, Anderson Christian 46

W.J. Keenan 50, First Baptist 42

Wagener-Salley 68, Blackville-Hilda 57

Ware Shoals 52, Whitmire 51

Waxhaw Cuthbertson, N.C. 58, Comenius 50

West Oak 43, Crescent 36

Wilson 60, West Florence 55, OT

Woodland 68, Colleton County 51

Woodmont 45, Easley 33

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aiken 53, Richmond Academy, Ga. 12

Airport 52, Brookland-Cayce 2

Andrew Jackson 51, Great Falls 16

Augusta Christian, Ga. 49, Hilton Head Prep 48

Beaufort 48, Battery Creek 36

Ben Lippen 63, St. John’s Christian Academy 31

Berkeley 47, Timberland 26

Blacksburg 55, Broome 34

Blue Ridge 66, Greer 48

Calhoun Falls 48, Dixie 42

Cambridge Academy 67, The Alleluia, Ga. 57

Camden 69, Lugoff-Elgin 3

Cane Bay 43, West Ashley 41

Catawba Ridge 41, Fort Mill 37

Cathedral Academy 43, Newberry Academy 40

Chesterfield 48, Anson County, N.C. 45

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 84, Dillon Christian 28

Clinton 48, Laurens 29

Clover 64, York Comprehensive 41

Colleton County 50, Woodland 45

Denmark-Olar 66, North 18

Dorman 52, Mauldin 40

East Clarendon 67, Latta 45

Eastside 42, Riverside 41

Fairfield Central 70, Eau Claire 25

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 47, Laurens Academy 45

Franklin County, Ga. 71, Seneca 55

Gaffney 70, Union County 49

Gilbert 74, Batesburg-Leesville 54

Goose Creek 41, Carvers Bay 23

Greenville 60, Berea 15

Greenville Hurricanes 49, Providence HomeSchool 30

Greenwood 56, Midland Valley 53

Heathwood Hall 67, Laurence Manning Academy 28

High Point Academy 72, McCormick 52

Hillcrest 70, Carolina High and Academy 39

Irmo 33, Chapin 19

Johnsonville 64, Aynor 55

Kingstree 64, C.E. Murray 58

Lancaster 70, Blythewood 63

Lee Park Prep, N.C. 25, Grace Christian 24

Lexington 41, Summerville 38

Lowcountry Wildcats 68, Charleston Charter 19

Lower Richland 46, Dreher 17

Marlboro County 55, Cheraw 29

McBee 72, Central 27

Mid-Carolina 70, Newberry 20

Military Magnet Academy 82, White Knoll 15

North Augusta 44, Burke County, Ga. 38

North Central 43, Lewisville 26

Oakbrook Prep 33, Greer Middle College 22

Orangeburg Prep 44, Pinewood Prep 19

Palmetto 56, Belton-Honea Path 50

Patrick Henry Academy 38, John Paul II 26

Pendleton 75, Walhalla 68

Philip Simmons 41, Bishop England 30

Powdersville 50, Woodruff 38

R.B. Stall 100, Baptist Hill 20

Richard Winn Academy 62, Lake Pointe Academy 54

Rock Hill 59, South Pointe 33

Scott’s Branch 69, Lakewood 54

South Florence 72, Conway 30

Southside 51, Wren 38

Southside Christian 51, St. Joseph 38

Spartanburg 43, Northwestern 40

St. John’s 55, Hanahan 45

St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 63, Ridge View 35

Sumter 53, Crestwood 27

Trinity Byrnes School 73, Socastee 39

Waccamaw 52, St. James 47

West Oak 51, Crescent 42

Westside 58, T.L. Hanna 28

Westwood 54, Spring Valley 50

Wilson Hall 35, Thomas Sumter Academy 29

Woodmont 45, Easley 19

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store