Friday’s high school basketball

Dorman big man Noah Clowney left the Cavaliers 53-45 win at Mauldin with an apparent left knee injury.
Head coach Thomas Ryan said Friday night they don’t know the extent of the injury and will have further tests done. Based on the video of the play in which Clowney was injured, it appeared his knee made contact with an opposing player’s.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Baptist Hill 76, R.B. Stall 67
Batesburg-Leesville 46, Gilbert 40
Beaufort 74, Battery Creek 36
Blue Ridge 51, Greer 44
Boiling Springs 57, Chesnee 28
Brookland-Cayce 52, Airport 33
Broome 77, Blacksburg 43
Cambridge Academy 67, The Alleluia, Ga. 57
Cane Bay 71, West Ashley 70
Catawba Ridge 41, Fort Mill 37
Cathedral Academy 74, Newberry Academy 38
Chapman 57, Shannon Forest Christian 55
Clinton 45, Laurens 42
Clover 64, York Comprehensive 41
Coastal Home School, Ga. 46, Holy Trinity Classical Christian 41
Denmark-Olar 93, North 32
Dorman 53, Mauldin 45
Dreher 53, Lower Richland 40
East Clarendon 42, Latta 37
Fairfield Central 45, Eau Claire 36
Georgetown 50, Andrews 44
Goose Creek 63, Carvers Bay 55
Greer Middle College 60, Oakbrook Prep 54
Hartsville 55, North Myrtle Beach 31
Indian Land 83, Buford 69
Irmo 72, Chapin 43
James Island 61, Ashley Ridge 52
John Paul II 58, Patrick Henry Academy 47
Lake Pointe Academy 60, Richard Winn Academy 46
Lancaster 70, Blythewood 63
Loris 64, Green Sea Floyds 14
May River 63, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 34
Military Magnet Academy 70, White Knoll 65
Newberry 51, Mid-Carolina 38
North Central 75, Lewisville 50
North Mecklenburg, N.C. 88, Dutch Fork 43
Pendleton 75, Walhalla 68
Pinewood Prep 86, Orangeburg Prep 75
Rock Hill 59, South Pointe 32
Scott’s Branch 69, Lakewood 54
Seneca 63, Franklin County, Ga. 39
St. John’s 55, Hanahan 45
St. Joseph 55, Southside Christian 33
Union County 48, Gaffney 41
W. Wyman King Academy 55, Anderson Christian 46
W.J. Keenan 50, First Baptist 42
Wagener-Salley 68, Blackville-Hilda 57
Ware Shoals 52, Whitmire 51
Waxhaw Cuthbertson, N.C. 58, Comenius 50
West Oak 43, Crescent 36
Wilson 60, West Florence 55, OT
Woodland 68, Colleton County 51
Woodmont 45, Easley 33
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aiken 53, Richmond Academy, Ga. 12
Airport 52, Brookland-Cayce 2
Andrew Jackson 51, Great Falls 16
Augusta Christian, Ga. 49, Hilton Head Prep 48
Beaufort 48, Battery Creek 36
Ben Lippen 63, St. John’s Christian Academy 31
Berkeley 47, Timberland 26
Blacksburg 55, Broome 34
Blue Ridge 66, Greer 48
Calhoun Falls 48, Dixie 42
Cambridge Academy 67, The Alleluia, Ga. 57
Camden 69, Lugoff-Elgin 3
Cane Bay 43, West Ashley 41
Catawba Ridge 41, Fort Mill 37
Cathedral Academy 43, Newberry Academy 40
Chesterfield 48, Anson County, N.C. 45
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 84, Dillon Christian 28
Clinton 48, Laurens 29
Clover 64, York Comprehensive 41
Colleton County 50, Woodland 45
Denmark-Olar 66, North 18
Dorman 52, Mauldin 40
East Clarendon 67, Latta 45
Eastside 42, Riverside 41
Fairfield Central 70, Eau Claire 25
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 47, Laurens Academy 45
Franklin County, Ga. 71, Seneca 55
Gaffney 70, Union County 49
Gilbert 74, Batesburg-Leesville 54
Goose Creek 41, Carvers Bay 23
Greenville 60, Berea 15
Greenville Hurricanes 49, Providence HomeSchool 30
Greenwood 56, Midland Valley 53
Heathwood Hall 67, Laurence Manning Academy 28
High Point Academy 72, McCormick 52
Hillcrest 70, Carolina High and Academy 39
Irmo 33, Chapin 19
Johnsonville 64, Aynor 55
Kingstree 64, C.E. Murray 58
Lancaster 70, Blythewood 63
Lee Park Prep, N.C. 25, Grace Christian 24
Lexington 41, Summerville 38
Lowcountry Wildcats 68, Charleston Charter 19
Lower Richland 46, Dreher 17
Marlboro County 55, Cheraw 29
McBee 72, Central 27
Mid-Carolina 70, Newberry 20
Military Magnet Academy 82, White Knoll 15
North Augusta 44, Burke County, Ga. 38
North Central 43, Lewisville 26
Oakbrook Prep 33, Greer Middle College 22
Orangeburg Prep 44, Pinewood Prep 19
Palmetto 56, Belton-Honea Path 50
Patrick Henry Academy 38, John Paul II 26
Pendleton 75, Walhalla 68
Philip Simmons 41, Bishop England 30
Powdersville 50, Woodruff 38
R.B. Stall 100, Baptist Hill 20
Richard Winn Academy 62, Lake Pointe Academy 54
Rock Hill 59, South Pointe 33
Scott’s Branch 69, Lakewood 54
South Florence 72, Conway 30
Southside 51, Wren 38
Southside Christian 51, St. Joseph 38
Spartanburg 43, Northwestern 40
St. John’s 55, Hanahan 45
St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 63, Ridge View 35
Sumter 53, Crestwood 27
Trinity Byrnes School 73, Socastee 39
Waccamaw 52, St. James 47
West Oak 51, Crescent 42
Westside 58, T.L. Hanna 28
Westwood 54, Spring Valley 50
Wilson Hall 35, Thomas Sumter Academy 29
Woodmont 45, Easley 19
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
