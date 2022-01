Friday’s high school basketball

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) - The McDaniel Avenue bridge over the Swamp Rabbit Trail and the Reedy River will close for construction in the near future.

"Over the holidays South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), came to our Public Works Department, and said that they had been doing routine inspections on the McDaniel Avenue Bridge over the Reedy River and Cleveland Park, and they discovered that some of the steel beams and the girders in the bridge were starting to corrode and that they were having concerns," said Beth Brotherton, Director of Communications, City of Greenville. "And so, they put out an emergency procurement, which basically allows them to get the funding to fast track construction and repairs on that," she said.