BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Andrew Jackson 55, Great Falls 48

Carvers Bay 53, Lake View 34

Dorman 64, Wade Hampton (G) 38

Dreher 49, A.C. Flora 47

High Point Academy 65, Fox Creek 64

Kingstree 52, Hemingway 39

Lake City 85, Lamar 28

Landrum 76, Polk County, N.C. 50

Lee Park Prep, N.C. 82, Mountain View Christian Academy 43

Lowcountry Wildcats 45, Calvary Christian 27

Marion 62, West Florence 59

Oakbrook Prep 66, Northside Christian 51

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 76, Bethune-Bowman 33

Summerville 83, Stratford 46

Travelers Rest 75, Liberty 32

Union County 57, Gaffney 55

White Knoll 54, Airport 53

Wilson 45, Darlington 33

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Batesburg-Leesville 56, Ridge Spring-Monetta 30

Bishop England 56, Charleston Charter 16

Blythewood 61, Ridge View 51

Cane Bay 47, Carolina Forest 41

Chester 37, Lewisville 23

Latta 49, Conway 39

Lee Park Prep, N.C. 55, Mountain View Christian Academy 39

North Mecklenburg, N.C. 68, Catawba Ridge 58

R.B. Stall 28, Goose Creek 23

St. John’s 51, Summerville Faith Christian 8

Stratford 45, Summerville 36

Sumter 48, Crestwood 31

Wando 42, James Island 27

West Florence 44, Marion 31

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

