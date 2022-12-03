BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Andrew Jackson 55, Great Falls 48
Carvers Bay 53, Lake View 34
Dorman 64, Wade Hampton (G) 38
Dreher 49, A.C. Flora 47
High Point Academy 65, Fox Creek 64
Kingstree 52, Hemingway 39
Lake City 85, Lamar 28
Landrum 76, Polk County, N.C. 50
Lee Park Prep, N.C. 82, Mountain View Christian Academy 43
Lowcountry Wildcats 45, Calvary Christian 27
Marion 62, West Florence 59
Oakbrook Prep 66, Northside Christian 51
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 76, Bethune-Bowman 33
Summerville 83, Stratford 46
Travelers Rest 75, Liberty 32
Union County 57, Gaffney 55
White Knoll 54, Airport 53
Wilson 45, Darlington 33
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Batesburg-Leesville 56, Ridge Spring-Monetta 30
Bishop England 56, Charleston Charter 16
Blythewood 61, Ridge View 51
Cane Bay 47, Carolina Forest 41
Chester 37, Lewisville 23
Latta 49, Conway 39
Lee Park Prep, N.C. 55, Mountain View Christian Academy 39
North Mecklenburg, N.C. 68, Catawba Ridge 58
R.B. Stall 28, Goose Creek 23
St. John’s 51, Summerville Faith Christian 8
Stratford 45, Summerville 36
Sumter 48, Crestwood 31
Wando 42, James Island 27
West Florence 44, Marion 31
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..)