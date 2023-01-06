BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 51, Westwood 48
AZ Compass Prep, Ariz. 75, Legacy 64
Baptist Hill 75, Palmetto Scholars Academy 29
Bradwell Institute, Ga. 73, Wade Hampton (H) 67
Chapin 59, Newberry 54
Dorman 67, North Gwinnett, Ga. 50
Dutch Fork 45, Brookland-Cayce 42
Eastside 67, Woodmont 55
Midland Valley 62, Greenwood 41
Northside Christian 74, Crown Leadership 45
Patrick Henry Academy 75, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 57
Philip Simmons 48, Beaufort 43
Ridge View 76, Lugoff-Elgin 57
Summerville Faith Christian 61, Low Country Prep 40
Travelers Rest 70, Broome 39
Wilson 53, North Myrtle Beach 44
Wren 64, Fountain Inn 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aiken 46, Airport 38
Blacksburg 52, Chesnee 27
Calhoun County 64, North 52
Camden 81, Lakewood 38
Clinton 41, Union County 16
Dorman 55, N. Gwinnett(GA) 45
Florence Christian 34, Laurence Manning Academy 29
Greenwood 40, Midland Valley 33
Hartsville 63, South Florence 61, OT
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 58, Ridge Spring-Monetta 28
Kingstree 54, Georgetown 35
Philip Simmons 46, Beaufort 33
Westwood 53, A.C. Flora 37
Woodmont 43, Eastside 33
Woodruff 75, Chester 22
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
