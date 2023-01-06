BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 51, Westwood 48

AZ Compass Prep, Ariz. 75, Legacy 64

Baptist Hill 75, Palmetto Scholars Academy 29

Bradwell Institute, Ga. 73, Wade Hampton (H) 67

Chapin 59, Newberry 54

Dorman 67, North Gwinnett, Ga. 50

Dutch Fork 45, Brookland-Cayce 42

Eastside 67, Woodmont 55

Midland Valley 62, Greenwood 41

Northside Christian 74, Crown Leadership 45

Patrick Henry Academy 75, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 57

Philip Simmons 48, Beaufort 43

Ridge View 76, Lugoff-Elgin 57

Summerville Faith Christian 61, Low Country Prep 40

Travelers Rest 70, Broome 39

Wilson 53, North Myrtle Beach 44

Wren 64, Fountain Inn 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aiken 46, Airport 38

Blacksburg 52, Chesnee 27

Calhoun County 64, North 52

Camden 81, Lakewood 38

Clinton 41, Union County 16

Dorman 55, N. Gwinnett(GA) 45

Florence Christian 34, Laurence Manning Academy 29

Greenwood 40, Midland Valley 33

Hartsville 63, South Florence 61, OT

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 58, Ridge Spring-Monetta 28

Kingstree 54, Georgetown 35

Philip Simmons 46, Beaufort 33

Westwood 53, A.C. Flora 37

Woodmont 43, Eastside 33

Woodruff 75, Chester 22

