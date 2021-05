Seneca got home runs from Natalie Windham and Kalli Petty in defeating Union County, 4-2, Friday night at Palmetto to claim the 3A upper state softball championship.

The Bobcats will face Dillon next in the best-of-three state championship series that begins Tuesday.

Legion Collegiate defeated Chesnee, 6-4, in a game played at Broome to claim the 2A upper state crown.

Legion’s baseball team drubbed Crescent, 15-0, in game one of the 2A upper state finals.