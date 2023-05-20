Byrnes defeated Dorman, 2-0, to win the 5A upper state softball championship. The Rebels face Summerville in next week’s best-of-three state championship series, seeking their fourth state title since 2014.

Crescent’s 7-2 win over Chapman gives the Tigers the 3A upper state crown.

The program will try to secure its first state title in that classification in a best of three series against Aynor.

Crescent’s 19 state championships in softball, won below 3A, are a national record.

Catawba Ridge defeated Laurens, 4-2, to claim the 4A upper state title.

Clinton learned Friday it will face Hanahan for the 3A state baseball championships in a best-of-three series that begins Saturday night at 7:30 as the Red Devils visit the school located just north of Charleston. Clinton is playing for a baseball state title for the first time since 1961.

Southside Christian is home Saturday at 6pm against Lake View in game one of the best-of-three 1A baseball state championship series.