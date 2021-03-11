Greenville Road Warriors to represent SC at national tournament

TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Road Warriors will represent South Carolina at the USA Hockey National Championships in April.

The Road Warriors, who won the South Carolina Scholastic state title earlier this year, will be one of sixteen high school club teams at the national tournament in Omaha, Nebraska starting on April 15.

“I think it’s great,” said head coach Mike Holzman. “Opportunities for teams like this to get on the national stage will help grow this program throughout the state of South Carolina.”

The high school club is made up of several athletes from various schools in the area, made possible by the Greater Greenville Hockey Association. The GGHA is a non-profit organization with several volunteers that are dedicated to providing an opportunity for youth hockey in the Upstate.

“I’m very impressed with the quality of people that are trying to build a program and the time they put into it,” Holzman said. “[They’re] tireless in the way they work and want to do things for the kids. It’s amazing.”

Holzman arrived with the team last season. They went 12-0 and finished with a state title, but the pandemic shut down the national championships, prematurely ending their season.

Now one year later, and fresh off of another undefeated season and a fourth-consecutive state title, the team is ready to return and compete against 15 of the best clubs in the country in the round robin tournament.

“Especially with not being able to go last year, it was a big deal that we’re allowed to play at nationals this year,” said junior left wing Will Self. “It’s for the boys if we’re being honest. And then it’s also about playing for your state.”

“Nobody’s being selfish anymore,” said senior center Aidan Shields. “It’s big boy hockey now, you have to move the puck. It’s not all about you anymore…It’s deeper within us boys than just saying we won a national championship.”

Work ethic is at the core of the team’s philosophy, with many crediting the achievements to their approach in practice.

“Hockey, as you know, is a unique sport,” Holzman said. “It’s intense, it’s emotional…you know [it] sometimes can get out of control easily. This team has chosen to take the high road, use their skills, their hockey talents and been able to stay away from what could be a bad night for hockey. And I give them credit.”

“Coach Mike’s done a good job of telling us ‘you want to get better every time you get on the ice,’ said Shields. “So every time we’re on the ice we’re here to get better, not to just win…As long as you’re working hard, if you make a dumb play and they score [you] just come back to the bench and he’ll [Holzman] tell you what to fix. But he’s not really about mistakes, he’s about your effort. All he wants you to do is work hard, because hard work beats talent any day.”

For the Road Warriors success didn’t happen overnight. In fact, many of them have been playing hockey together since they were little kids. They say that familiarity of working together in practice and in games has been an invaluable asset leading them to the national tournament.”

“We hang out outside of the league, and most of us have been friends for a good while, so it’s pretty easy to gel with most of these guys,” said Self.

“It’s become more of like a brotherhood not just teams,” Shields added. “I would stand up for them any day. Those are like my brothers now. I’ve been playing with a lot of them since I was eight years old.”

From little kids with a big dream, to high schoolers with a rare opportunity, they’re focused on making every moment count.

“We work hard when we get here,” said Self. “When we step on the ice it’s 100 percent. And that’s really what’s got us here…[For] most of us, it’s just what we do. Weekdays we go to practice and weekends we go to games; it’s what we’ve done since we were little.”

Now they’ll put that hard work to the test on the biggest stage.

“It’s the unknown,” Holzman said of the championships. “They’re going to be up against teams that they haven’t seen. [They’re] the tops in the country. And now it’s going to be for them to find out how good they are.”

The Chipotle-USA Hockey National Championships run from April 15 to April 19.