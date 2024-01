GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greer Yellow Jackets hosted Eastside in a top 10 battle in region 4-A Friday night.

It was a tight game the whole way through but the Yellow Jackets pulled ahead off a Braydn Durrah and one to cap off the 50-47 win.

On the girls side, Greer pulled away with the 48-37 victory.