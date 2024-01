Greer took the lead off a steal and lay-up with about three-and-a-half minutes to play in the fourth quarter Monday night and held off Dorman, 52-49, in a MLK showcase event at Greenville High School.

The Yellow Jackets are ranked number six in 4A, the Cavaliers number three in 5A.

Among Monday’s other action:

Greenville 57, Laurens 50

Riverside 55, Powdersville 48

Fountain Inn 71, Easley 60

Byrnes 60, Keenan 52