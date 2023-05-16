T.L. Hanna eighth-grader Bennett Scaletta shot eight-under in two rounds at Spartanburg’s Carolina Country Club in claiming the individual title in leading T.L. Hanna to an 11-stroke win over Spartanburg for the 5A state title.

Scaletta shot a final round -2/72, finishing four strokes ahead of his brother Jackson, a Hanna 11th-grader, who placed second, also firing a -2/72 Tuesday.

The Yellow Jackets claim their school’s first state title since 1994 and sixth overall.

Bennett Scaletta’s individual crown is the first for a Hanna golfer since Patrick Rada in 2006.

Woodruff won its second 3A team title in the past three years and also had the individual winner as the Wolverines outlasted Beaufort in a sudden death playoff Tuesday at the Three Pines Golf Club, located just miles from its campus.

The Wolverines’ Gage Howard took individual honors, following an opening round E/72 with a -1/71.