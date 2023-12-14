COLUMBIA, SC (Dec. 13, 2023) –The December issue of the Heritage Classic Foundation Rankings is the final issue of the year and the source of awarding the 2023 South Carolina Junior Golf Association Players of the Year. The Heritage Classic Foundation Rankings are based on overall finishes in tournaments across South Carolina and nationwide. Points are compiled and awarded based on tournament finishes from over 200 events conducted over the past twelve months.

The South Carolina Junior Golf Association and the Heritage Classic Foundation are proud to announce Bennett Scaletta of Belton as the Jay Haas Player of the Year and Madison Messimer of Myrtle Beach as the Beth Daniel Player of the Year.

Heritage Classic Foundation Rankings: Boys Rankings | Girls Rankings

Dating back to 1995, the SCJGA boys Player of the Year has been named in honor of former PGA Tour member, standout player and current Champions Tour member, Jay Haas.

2023 was undoubtably a year filled with success for Bennett Scaletta. The 2027 graduate competed in 30 events this year, finishing 13 times within the top five and 6 times within the top ten. The high school freshman remained within the top fifteen in every SCJGA tournament he played since June of this year, along with impressive finishes in national tournaments, placing within the top ten at the 29th Bobby Chapman Invitational, runner up at the 72nd Grant Bennett Florence Jr. Invitational, and T14 at the Beth Daniel Junior Azalea. Scaletta will finish the year with a 72.80 scoring average.

“This year has been surreal for me, full of ups and downs. I’ve really enjoyed playing the tournaments with so many great competitors,” said Scaletta. “Looking back on the year, I recognize how much I have learned through these tournaments with the opportunity to play in very competitive fields. I know several fellow golfers who could have won this award. I am thankful for my success and am looking forward to seeing what the future holds. I am grateful to the SCJGA for honoring me with such an award which gives me confidence moving forward.”

LPGA Hall of Fame Member, Beth Daniel, also has an award in her honor that recognizes the top female player from the SCJGA Heritage Classic Foundation Rankings.

For the second consecutive year, Madison Messimer will claim the Beth Daniel Player of the Year title. The 2025 graduate competed in 13 events this year of which she enjoyed 5 impressive finishes in the top-five. The University of Tennessee commit and high school junior, finished second in this year’s Beth Daniel Junior Azalea, along with a second place finish at the Sea Pines Junior Heritage. Messimer will finish the 2023 season with a scoring average of 74.06 and is ranked #46 overall in the Junior Golf Scoreboard rankings.

“It is such an honor to win this award again,” said Messimer. “I look up to Beth Daniel and all the other girls who have won this award multiple times in the past. I played in a lot of highly ranked tournaments this year. This gave me the chance to verbally commit to the University of Tennessee. I have worked hard to achieve my goals and I will continue to do so for 2024. It means a lot to me to win this award for the second year in a row. I want to thank Beth Daniel and SCJGA for this great honor.”

The Beth Daniel girls Player of the Year will be awarded on Friday, December 22, 2023 at The Country Club of Charleston in Charleston, SC. The Jay Haas boys Player of the Year will be awarded after Christmas.

The purpose of the South Carolina Junior Golf Association is to continue the history and traditions of the ancient game of golf through its members and an active outreach to the youth of our state. Established in 1990 by community leaders with a love for the game and a commitment to passing on golf’s heritage to the youth of South Carolina, the SCJGA is committed to meeting the needs of all young people in the state and providing playing opportunities to boys and girls that might not otherwise have the chance to experience golf and its many benefits. Through affordable opportunities of play, instruction and competition, juniors of all ages, walks of life and skill levels will be touched by the character of the game. It helps to teach them honor, sportsmanship and respect and makes them better prepared to face the challenges ahead in life.

For more information about the South Carolina Junior Golf Association, visit www.scjga.org