Columbia – In 5A wrestling, Hillcrest won a close match with Summerville to secure its 3rd consecutive state championship, 36-33.

In 4A action, the Eastside dynasty continues as the Eagles dominated May River, 43-30 to win their 6th consecutive state title and 15th overall.

In 3A BHP came out on top against Gilbert to win the 5th championship in program history.

In 2A/1A, Crescent edged past Bamberg, 37-32 to win the title.