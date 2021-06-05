Hillcrest wins first state baseball title

Hillcrest twice overcame two-run deficits Friday night and then withstood a potential last inning rally by Summerville in hanging on for an 8-7 win to take the 5A state baseball championship, the Rams first.

A two-run triple by Brady Jeffcoat and solo home run by Carson Erlewine keyed a four-run first inning.

Connor David’s three-run homer in the third provided the decisive blow as the Rams swept the best-of-three series.

Dixie’s quest to extend the 1A state softball series got off to a good start as the Hornets built an early 2-1 lead at Lake View but eventually fell to the Wild Gators, 8-2, as Lake View takes the title.

Seneca faces Dillon at Chapin High School Saturday night at 6 to decide the 3A softball championship while West-Oak meets Gilbert Saturday at 1pm to determine the 3A state baseball champion.

Southside Christian plays at Lake View Saturday at 6pm in game two of the 1A state baseball championship. The Wild Gators hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.