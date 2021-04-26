Huff exits retirement to guide Gaffney girls team

Former Gaffney boys basketball coach Mark Huff announced Monday that he’s returning to the sidelines as the Indians’ girls coach.

Huff stepped down three years ago following a year 30-year head coaching run that featured six state titles (five at Gaffney) and 536 wins, roughly 400 with the Indians. He had prior head coaching stints at J.L. Mann and Southside, where he won his first state title in 1992.

He notes that in his mid-’20s he guided a girls team that included elementary school-aged players in the early ’80s.

