Legendary Wren coach Hicks to retire after nearly 4 decades

PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) – Longtime Wren softball and girls basketball coach Lynn Hicks is retiring after nearly 40 years as a coach for the Hurricanes.

Hicks, a 1977 graduate of Wren High School, began coaching at the school in 1983 when she took over the girls basketball program. In over 30 years, she totaled 540 wins on the hardwood. In 1985, Hicks also became the head coach of Wren Softball, a program she brought a state championship in 2008.

Hicks has over 700 wins on the diamond, but said she’s ready to enjoy retirement.

Haley Workman, a former softball player at the University of Nebraska, is in line to be Hicks’ successor.

