Louisville outslugs Clemson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Louisville scored in seven of eight innings in its 15-10 victory over Clemson in the first game of the ACC Tournament at Truist Field on Tuesday. The Cardinals improved to 28-21, while the Tigers dropped to 24-27.

Caden Grice belted an opposite-field, two-run homer in the first inning, then the Cardinals responded with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Clemson scored three runs in the top of the second inning on Adam Hackenberg’s run-scoring single and Bryce Teodosio’s two-run double before Ben Metzinger laced a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning.

Grice led off the top of the third inning with his second homer of the game and 15th of the season, then Henry Davis and Alex Binelas hit solo homers in the bottom of the third inning to tie the score 6-6. Teodosio crushed a long two-run homer, his seventh of the season, in the top of the fourth inning to give Clemson the lead, then Metzinger hit a two-run homer, his second of the game, in the bottom of the fourth inning and Davis added a solo homer, his second of the game, to give Louisville the lead.

After Louisville plated a run in the fifth inning, Hackenberg belted a solo homer, his second of the year, in the top of the sixth inning to narrow the Cardinal lead to 10-9. Binelas responded with a three-run homer and Levi Usher lined a run-scoring single in the bottom of the sixth inning. Hackenberg grounded a two-out, run-scoring single in the top of the eighth inning. Binelas led off the bottom of the eighth inning with his third long ball of the game.

Grice became the ninth Tiger and first since 2018 (Logan Davidson) to hit two home runs in an ACC Tournament game, while Hackenberg went 4-for-4 with a homer, three RBIs and three runs. Teodosio added a homer, double and four RBIs as well. The teams combined for 11 home runs to set an ACC Tournament record.

Evan Webster (2-1) earned the win in relief, while Tiger reliever Mack Anglin (2-6) suffered the loss.

The Tigers face No. 2 seed Georgia Tech on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on RSN and ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout) in their final ACC Tournament game. Clemson is the designated home team and will occupy the third-base dugout.