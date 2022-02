(WSPA) – Several area high school basketball teams compete for region titles on Friday as the regular season nears its end.

The Mauldin girls basketball team took home the Region 1-5A crown with a 56-46 win over J.L. Mann for the title.

The Blue Ridge girls program won a share of the Region 3-3A championship with Southside after defeating Palmetto 71-28 to improve to 9-1 in region play.

Meanwhile the Landrum boys basketball team beat Blacksburg 68-52 for the outright Region 2-2A title.