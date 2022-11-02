Mauldin defeated reigning 5A state champion Dorman in four sets Tuesday night to earn a trip to play for its first ever state volleyball title. The Mavericks face Lexington Saturday night in Columbia.

Liberty won its 2A upper state match to earn a bid to play OCA Saturday while defending 2A state champion St. Joe’s defeated reigning 1A state champ Southside Christian to claim the 1A upper state crowns. St. Joe’s faces Branchville Saturday for the state championship.

Wren plays Philip Simmons Thursday evening for the 3A state championship.

Pickens claimed the 3A girls state golf championship Tuesday while Chapman’s girls tennis team won the 3A upper state crown and plays for the state championship Saturday.