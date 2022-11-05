COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Mauldin Mavericks volleyball team defeated Lexington in the 5A State Championship game Saturday night at Dreher High School.

Mauldin beat Lexington in straight sets (25-22, 25-22, 25-18) to collect its first-ever title.

“It’s great because we’ve been working for this for four years,” said LSU commit and Mauldin senior Jurnee Robinson. “We’ve always been third-round demons so for us to just make it past all those hard teams and come out winning it’s just great.”

Among other area schools competing for state titles were St. Joe’s, who took home the 1A championship, and Liberty, who fell in the 2A title game.