Monday high school baseball, softball playoffs

Dorman’s Braeden Harrison hit two home runs and drove in six runs as Dorman remained unbeaten in the 5A Upper State District playoffs with a 9-3 win over Mann.
Harrison’s first home run, a three-run shot, put the Cavaliers on the board and in the lead for good in a five-run third inning.
He followed with a two-run shot in the fourth.
The Cavaliers await the winner of Wednesday’s Mann/Blythewood elimination game.
Dorman’s softball team picked-up a 3-1 win at Hillcrest to move on the 5A district winner’s bracket.
Byrnes pitcher Haley Whitesides recorded 18 strikeouts and also contributed with her bat in a 10-1 Rebels win over Mauldin.
Monday’s baseball scores
Dorman 9, Mann 3
Hillcrest 8, Byrnes 0
Eastside 8, Westside 1
Easley 7, Catawba Ridge 1
Powdersville 8, Daniel 1
West-Oak 6, Chapman 4
Crescent 4, Batesburg-Leesville 3
Landrum 8, CCES 2
Monday’s Softball Scores
Byrnes 10, Mauldin 1
Dorman 3, Hillcrest 1
Easley 3, Greenwood 1
Catawba Ridge 3, Travelers Rest 0