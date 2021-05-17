Monday high school baseball, softball playoffs

Dorman’s Braeden Harrison hit two home runs and drove in six runs as Dorman remained unbeaten in the 5A Upper State District playoffs with a 9-3 win over Mann.

Harrison’s first home run, a three-run shot, put the Cavaliers on the board and in the lead for good in a five-run third inning.

He followed with a two-run shot in the fourth.

The Cavaliers await the winner of Wednesday’s Mann/Blythewood elimination game.

Dorman’s softball team picked-up a 3-1 win at Hillcrest to move on the 5A district winner’s bracket.

Byrnes pitcher Haley Whitesides recorded 18 strikeouts and also contributed with her bat in a 10-1 Rebels win over Mauldin.

Monday’s baseball scores

Dorman 9, Mann 3

Hillcrest 8, Byrnes 0

Eastside 8, Westside 1

Easley 7, Catawba Ridge 1

Powdersville 8, Daniel 1

West-Oak 6, Chapman 4

Crescent 4, Batesburg-Leesville 3

Landrum 8, CCES 2

Monday’s Softball Scores

Byrnes 10, Mauldin 1

Dorman 3, Hillcrest 1

Easley 3, Greenwood 1

Catawba Ridge 3, Travelers Rest 0

