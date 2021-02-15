Monday high school basketball

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Anderson Christian 91, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 45
Berkeley 49, Stratford 40
Brookland-Cayce 64, Fox Creek 38
Gaffney 58, Nation Ford 54
Goose Creek 60, Wando 18
Hilton Head Island 79, Colleton County 35
James Island 79, Beaufort 63
Landrum 76, Greenville Hurricanes 63
Newberry Academy 41, Richard Winn Academy 35
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 70, Swansea 38
White Knoll 55, Dutch Fork 52
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Clinton 46, Broome 36
Florence Christian 43, Wilson Hall 32
Kingstree 57, Mullins 32
Marion 64, Latta 51
May River 36, Beaufort 30
Palmetto Christian Academy 78, Calhoun Academy 20
Ridge View 57, Blythewood 28
Stratford 42, Berkeley 36
Sumter 67, Conway 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Greenwood Christian vs. Oakbrook Prep, ccd.
