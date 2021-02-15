Monday high school basketball

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Anderson Christian 91, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 45

Berkeley 49, Stratford 40

Brookland-Cayce 64, Fox Creek 38

Gaffney 58, Nation Ford 54

Goose Creek 60, Wando 18

Hilton Head Island 79, Colleton County 35

James Island 79, Beaufort 63

Landrum 76, Greenville Hurricanes 63

Newberry Academy 41, Richard Winn Academy 35

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 70, Swansea 38

White Knoll 55, Dutch Fork 52

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Clinton 46, Broome 36

Florence Christian 43, Wilson Hall 32

Kingstree 57, Mullins 32

Marion 64, Latta 51

May River 36, Beaufort 30

Palmetto Christian Academy 78, Calhoun Academy 20

Ridge View 57, Blythewood 28

Stratford 42, Berkeley 36

Sumter 67, Conway 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Greenwood Christian vs. Oakbrook Prep, ccd.

