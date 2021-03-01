Monday high school basketball

Seneca defeats Keenan, 82-75 in the 3A Upper State Finals to reach the 3A state championship game for the first time in program history. E.J. Evett scored a team high 26 points, including several impressive dunks in the second half. Seneca will face Marlboro County Thursday at 3PM in the 3A title game.

Westside powered past Travelers Rest, 57-42 to reach the 4A girls state title game.