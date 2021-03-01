Monday high school basketball

by: Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 4A Lower State

Semifinal

Hilton Head Island 55, Hartsville 42

Class 4A Upper State

Semifinal

South Pointe 82, Greenville 74

Class 2A Lower State

Semifinal

Wade Hampton (H) 83, Woodland 65

Class 2A Upper State

Semifinal

Christ Church Episcopal 64, Gray Collegiate Academy 58

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 5A Lower State

Semifinal

Sumter 34, Wando 27

Class 5A Upper State

Semifinal

Clover 55, Rock Hill 38

Class 3A Lower State

Semifinal

Bishop England 48, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 27

Class 3A Upper State

Semifinal

W.J. Keenan 70, Southside 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

