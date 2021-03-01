Monday high school basketball

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 4A Lower State
Semifinal
Hilton Head Island 55, Hartsville 42
Class 4A Upper State
Semifinal
South Pointe 82, Greenville 74
Class 2A Lower State
Semifinal
Wade Hampton (H) 83, Woodland 65
Class 2A Upper State
Semifinal
Christ Church Episcopal 64, Gray Collegiate Academy 58
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 5A Lower State
Semifinal
Sumter 34, Wando 27
Class 5A Upper State
Semifinal
Clover 55, Rock Hill 38
Class 3A Lower State
Semifinal
Bishop England 48, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 27
Class 3A Upper State
Semifinal
W.J. Keenan 70, Southside 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
