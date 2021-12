Monday high school basketball

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) --The Greenville Housing Fund said there are some new homes being built in the Nicholtown area, that are in the half a million dollar range, but work is being done to fight against gentrification.

"The one thing I do know about Nicholtown is, there are a couple new homes being constructed over there right now and those homes might be next door to more affordable housing, but the new home construction that is being done over in Nicholtown is in the half million dollar range," said Bryan Brown, CEO of the Greenville Housing Fund.