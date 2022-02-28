Justin Bailey continues his amazing senior season with a 38-point effort in Blue Ridge’s come-from-behind, 52-45 win over Keenan for the 3A upper state title Monday night.

The Tigers play for a state title for the first time Friday night against Orangeburg-Wilkinson at USC-Aiken.

McCall King scored 22 points and Christ Church pulled away from Landrum, 54-39, Monday afternoon to claim the 2A girls upper state crown. CCES will try for the program’s sixth state championship Saturday at noon against Andrew Jackson at USC-Aiken.

Westside’s defending 4A state champion girls, winners of 36 straight, face Catawba Ridge Tuesday afternoon at 5:30 at Bob Jones for the upper state crown in that classification.